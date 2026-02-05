PolitiBrawl

Eileen Whyte
10m

Oh lord stop already. Politbrawl is the biggest red-pilled right-wing screed.

TriTorch
1h

That CEO is a propaganda agent extraordinaire, whose lineage of deception dates back over a century:

From the Father of Propaganda (Related to Freud and the great uncle of the founder of Netflix), Congressional Testimony , & JP Morgan:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ... In almost every act of our daily lives ... we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons ... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” —Edward Bernays, Father of Propaganda, 1928

“From the Congressional Record January 27, 1917: JP Morgan, Steel, Shipbuilding, and “powder” interests hired 12 high-ranking newspaper execs to determine how to “control generally the policy of the daily press” throughout the entire country.

Answer: They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. …the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly SUPERVISE AND EDIT INFORMATION…. This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the WISHES of the interests served.”

You can draw a straight line from this revelation over a century ago to this:

“Comcast owns NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Pictures, and dozens of cable channels. Disney owns ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and just absorbed most of 21st Century Fox. Warner Bros Discovery owns CNN, HBO, the DC universe, and a sprawling empire of cable networks. Paramount Global owns CBS, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Sony controls a massive chunk of the music and film industry. And News Corp, the Murdoch empire, owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and newspapers across three continents.

Your local news station that you think is independent? Probably owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which controls nearly two hundred television stations across America and forces them all to read the same scripted editorials.

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-205834315

Your favorite newspaper? Bought up by a hedge fund or a billionaire who wanted a mouthpiece. Your streaming service? Owned by one of the six. Your social media feed? Curated by algorithms designed by Silicon Valley billionaires to keep you angry and engaged and clicking.”

