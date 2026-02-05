Ted Cruz goes SCORCHED EARTH on woke Netflix CEO for refusing to admit his far-left bias
Sen. Ted Cruz called out woke Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for refusing to admit his own political bias as he seeks to merge with Warner Bros. and create a left-wing media monopoly.
Trump awards Medal of Honor to fallen Staten Island soldier who saved 40 lives
President Donald Trump made an emotional phone call Monday to the parents of Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, informing them that their son would posthumously receive the Medal of Honor for sacrificing his life in Afghanistan over a decade ago. “There is no higher honor than the Congressional Medal of Honor,” Trump told Robert and Linda Ollis at their Staten Island home.
What happened: Ollis was just 24 years old when he was killed on August 28, 2013, during a Taliban attack on Forward Operating Base Ghazni. He threw himself between a suicide bomber and a Polish officer, absorbing the deadly blast in an act of pure selflessness. Witnesses said his actions likely protected more than 40 service members and civilians on the base.
Why it matters: Ollis was initially awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest combat award, before years of advocacy by his family, veteran groups, and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) led to Trump approving the nation’s highest military honor. The Medal of Honor has been awarded posthumously 618 times and requires rigorous review including detailed battlefield reports and at least two sworn eyewitness accounts. “I read what your son did, and it’s — I wouldn’t do it,” Trump told Linda Ollis about her son’s bravery.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey flops on CNN question about Obama-era ICE policy now backed by Trump
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey avoided answering why he opposes federal immigration measures during a CNN interview Wednesday, despite host Kasie Hunt pointing out that Hennepin County Jail allowed an ICE agent to keep an office there during the Obama administration—the same type of policy President Trump is now requesting.
Why it matters: When Hunt asked whether it’s “good policy for jails to follow an ICE detainer and hand someone over if they’ve committed a crime,” Frey deflected, saying “I don’t have full expertise in how the operations at the jail are conducted” and that “that’s not our jurisdiction.” He instead argued the federal government should seek warrants for detention after bail is posted.
What’s happening: The interview came after the Trump administration pulled back 700 federal agents from Minneapolis following two deadly shootings involving federal officers last month. Trump told NBC News he didn’t “want” to pull officers but described it as a trade-off for the release of illegal immigrant prisoners, adding his administration could take a “gentler approach” while still being tough on “hard criminals.”
The backdrop: Trump said he had “great conversations” with Governor Tim Walz and Frey, but then saw them “ranting and raving out there, literally as though a call wasn’t made.” Hunt noted the policy shift between Democratic administrations, with Obama-era cooperation now opposed under Trump.
White House announces 4,000 criminal illegal migrant arrests during Minneapolis operation
The White House announced Wednesday that more than 4,000 criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested in Minnesota since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it proof that “President Trump’s commonsense immigration enforcement policies are delivering the public safety results the American people demanded.”
Why it matters: The milestone was announced the same day border czar Tom Homan revealed the Trump administration is reducing its federal law enforcement footprint in Minneapolis by 700 officers, leaving “right around 2,000” personnel in the Twin Cities. Homan said increased cooperation between county jails and ICE made the partial withdrawal possible.
What they’re saying: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin vowed federal agents would not “back down” despite “coordinated attacks of violence against our law enforcement,” calling on “sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us by notifying us before releasing public safety threats back onto the streets.” The White House credited “unprecedented cooperation from state and local officials in Minnesota” for enabling the drawdown.
The numbers: The Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown in Minnesota focused on violent offenders eclipsed 3,000 arrests on January 19 before reaching the 4,000 milestone this week. Leavitt said “commitments like these from elected officials to work with the President and federal law enforcement produce tremendous outcomes that help keep Americans safe.”
Oh lord stop already. Politbrawl is the biggest red-pilled right-wing screed.
That CEO is a propaganda agent extraordinaire, whose lineage of deception dates back over a century:
From the Father of Propaganda (Related to Freud and the great uncle of the founder of Netflix), Congressional Testimony , & JP Morgan:
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ... In almost every act of our daily lives ... we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons ... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” —Edward Bernays, Father of Propaganda, 1928
“From the Congressional Record January 27, 1917: JP Morgan, Steel, Shipbuilding, and “powder” interests hired 12 high-ranking newspaper execs to determine how to “control generally the policy of the daily press” throughout the entire country.
Answer: They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. …the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly SUPERVISE AND EDIT INFORMATION…. This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the WISHES of the interests served.”
You can draw a straight line from this revelation over a century ago to this:
“Comcast owns NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Pictures, and dozens of cable channels. Disney owns ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and just absorbed most of 21st Century Fox. Warner Bros Discovery owns CNN, HBO, the DC universe, and a sprawling empire of cable networks. Paramount Global owns CBS, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Sony controls a massive chunk of the music and film industry. And News Corp, the Murdoch empire, owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and newspapers across three continents.
Your local news station that you think is independent? Probably owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which controls nearly two hundred television stations across America and forces them all to read the same scripted editorials.
Your favorite newspaper? Bought up by a hedge fund or a billionaire who wanted a mouthpiece. Your streaming service? Owned by one of the six. Your social media feed? Curated by algorithms designed by Silicon Valley billionaires to keep you angry and engaged and clicking.”