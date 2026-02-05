Sen. Ted Cruz called out woke Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for refusing to admit his own political bias as he seeks to merge with Warner Bros. and create a left-wing media monopoly.

Cruz stumps him with one simple question: “Are we on stolen land right now?!!”

Click To Watch Video

MAGA Moment:

Anti-ICE Democrat pushes Tom Homan TOO FAR! What happens next is unbelievable...

Then-ICE Director Tom Homan fired back at Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal during a heated hearing on the border, snapping at her when she tries to silence him by banging her gavel.

“You work for me!! I’m the taxpayer!” he roared at her.

Click To Watch Video

Together with ZBiotics

A good night out shouldn’t derail the next day. Planning ahead is a small shift that makes a real difference, especially as we get more serious about our time and productivity.

That’s where ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink comes in. It’s the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, developed by PhD scientists to help prevent rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink alcohol, your body converts it into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s the buildup of this byproduct—not dehydration—that’s largely responsible for feeling lousy the next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol produces an enzyme that breaks this byproduct down, helping your body process alcohol more efficiently.

The routine is simple: Make Pre-Alcohol your first drink of the night, drink responsibly, and give yourself a better chance at a productive morning.

If you want to try it, go to zbiotics.com/brawl and use code BRAWL at checkout for 15% off your first order. It’s backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk.

Try it now

Trump awards Medal of Honor to fallen Staten Island soldier who saved 40 lives

President Donald Trump made an emotional phone call Monday to the parents of Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, informing them that their son would posthumously receive the Medal of Honor for sacrificing his life in Afghanistan over a decade ago. “There is no higher honor than the Congressional Medal of Honor,” Trump told Robert and Linda Ollis at their Staten Island home.

What happened: Ollis was just 24 years old when he was killed on August 28, 2013, during a Taliban attack on Forward Operating Base Ghazni. He threw himself between a suicide bomber and a Polish officer, absorbing the deadly blast in an act of pure selflessness. Witnesses said his actions likely protected more than 40 service members and civilians on the base.

Why it matters: Ollis was initially awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest combat award, before years of advocacy by his family, veteran groups, and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) led to Trump approving the nation’s highest military honor. The Medal of Honor has been awarded posthumously 618 times and requires rigorous review including detailed battlefield reports and at least two sworn eyewitness accounts. “I read what your son did, and it’s — I wouldn’t do it,” Trump told Linda Ollis about her son’s bravery.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey flops on CNN question about Obama-era ICE policy now backed by Trump

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey avoided answering why he opposes federal immigration measures during a CNN interview Wednesday, despite host Kasie Hunt pointing out that Hennepin County Jail allowed an ICE agent to keep an office there during the Obama administration—the same type of policy President Trump is now requesting.

Watch:

Why it matters: When Hunt asked whether it’s “good policy for jails to follow an ICE detainer and hand someone over if they’ve committed a crime,” Frey deflected, saying “I don’t have full expertise in how the operations at the jail are conducted” and that “that’s not our jurisdiction.” He instead argued the federal government should seek warrants for detention after bail is posted.

What’s happening: The interview came after the Trump administration pulled back 700 federal agents from Minneapolis following two deadly shootings involving federal officers last month. Trump told NBC News he didn’t “want” to pull officers but described it as a trade-off for the release of illegal immigrant prisoners, adding his administration could take a “gentler approach” while still being tough on “hard criminals.”

The backdrop: Trump said he had “great conversations” with Governor Tim Walz and Frey, but then saw them “ranting and raving out there, literally as though a call wasn’t made.” Hunt noted the policy shift between Democratic administrations, with Obama-era cooperation now opposed under Trump.

White House announces 4,000 criminal illegal migrant arrests during Minneapolis operation

The White House announced Wednesday that more than 4,000 criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested in Minnesota since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it proof that “President Trump’s commonsense immigration enforcement policies are delivering the public safety results the American people demanded.”