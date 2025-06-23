Ted Cruz goes NUCLEAR on Democrats for unforgivable lie they told the American people
“Not a single Democrat is here today because not a single one of them gives a damn that they lied to the American people for 4 years!”
Sen. Ted Cruz exploded at Democrats for continuously lying to the American people about who was really running the country during the Biden administration.
He was absolutely pissed and didn’t hold back…
“Not a single Democrat is here today because not a single one of them gives a damn that they lied to the American people for 4 years!” Cruz erupted during a senate hearing on President Biden’s mental acuity and who was involved in covering it up.
“By the way, Jake Tapper had a bombshell book exposing the incredible scandal that Biden’s mental decline was covered up by Jake Tapper!!” he continued. "Who was running the country?! I'm going to give you the most terrifying answer, I don't know!"
Watch Cruz go off at the Democrats for their unforgivable abuse of the American people’s trust.
Is this just the beginning? Iran warns Trump of a longer conflict
Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesman for Iran's military headquarters, threatened in a video statement that "Mr. Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it," following the weekend U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump hinted at regime change while his administration officially denied that goal - The president posted on Truth Social questioning why there wouldn't be regime change if Iran's current leadership can't "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN," though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed the mission was "not about regime change" but solely destroying Iran's nuclear program.
The U.S. strikes caused "monumental damage" to Iranian nuclear facilities - Trump ordered 75 precision-guided munitions including bunker-busters and Tomahawk missiles against three nuclear sites, with experts saying satellite imagery shows the Fordow nuclear plant and its uranium-enriching centrifuges were severely damaged or destroyed.
Diplomatic efforts collapsed when Iran's Supreme Leader went into hiding - Trump authorized the strikes after Turkey-proposed peace talks failed when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei went "radio silent" amid assassination fears from Israel, leaving no way to reach a nuclear deal, while Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Israel responded with airstrikes on Iranian military targets.
Marco Rubio DESTROYS CBS host for challenging justification for Trump Iran strike
Rubio clashed with Margaret Brennan over whether Iran had officially ordered nuclear weaponization - When the "Face the Nation" host questioned his use of "weaponization ambitions" and asked about intelligence on Iran's Supreme Leader ordering weapons development, Rubio dismissed it as "irrelevant" and said "it doesn't matter if the order was given."
The Secretary of State argued Iran already has all the components needed for nuclear weapons - Rubio pointed to Iran's 60% enriched uranium (noting only nuclear weapons countries have that level), underground facilities buried 300 feet in mountains, space program, and thousands of missiles as evidence they're preparing for weaponization regardless of any formal order.
Rubio rejected intelligence assessments that contradicted the administration's position - When Brennan referenced a March intelligence assessment from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Rubio cut her off saying it was "an inaccurate representation" and claimed "that's not how intelligence is read" or used.
The strikes faced bipartisan criticism from some lawmakers - Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for Trump's impeachment over the operation, while Republican Rep. Thomas Massie called the bombing "not Constitutional," showing opposition from both parties to the unilateral military action.
Way to go, Ted! God bless ya!
All of it needs to be undone.... All of it is null and void..