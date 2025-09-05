Sen. Ted Cruz loudly reminded Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine where Americans’ natural rights actually come from; they are not privileges doled out by government, they are inalienable and come directly from God, as the Declaration of Independence states.

“You called it a ‘radical and dangerous’ notion to say our rights come from God, and not from government,” Cruz called out Kaine for his shocking comment. “I almost fell out of my chair when you said that!!”

Cruz absolutely goes off at the Democrat for undermining the founding principals of America with such carelessness.

AG Jeanine Pirro charges 2 teens with murder for fatal shooting of congressional intern

“Accountability” not “coddling”

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that two 17-year-olds, Jalen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., have been charged with first-degree murder as adults for killing congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, in a July 1 shootout that unleashed 79 rounds near the White House.

“Eric didn’t deserve to be gunned down, and the system failed hi,” Pirro said. “The system that felt that juveniles needed to be coddled. And it’s bad not to be gunned down on any street, but to be gunned down in our nation’s capital is an outrage.”

She added, “The DC Council thinks that these kids need to be protected. They don’t need to be protected. They need to be made accountable, and we need to be protected… This killing underscores why we need the authority to prosecute these younger kids, because they’re not kids, they’re criminals.”

Mistaken Target: The three gunmen allegedly targeted a rival "neighborhood crew" member on a bike but struck Tarpinian-Jachym and other bystanders instead, with the intern working for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) becoming an unintended victim of the gang violence.

Juvenile Justice Reform Push: Pirro criticized DC's juvenile justice system, arguing that the suspects "need to be made accountable" rather than "coddled," and called for Congress to restore federal prosecution authority over minors aged 14-17, which was previously transferred to the local DC attorney general.

Federal Response: The killing prompted President Trump's federal crime crackdown in DC, which has seized nearly 200 illegal guns, while DC Mayor Muriel Bowser endorsed trying the teenagers as adults despite being a Democrat who who has historically opposed Trump's law enforcement interventions.

Dana White confirms UFC event at White House is “on”

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the White House UFC event is officially "on" for next year, with weigh-ins planned at the Lincoln Memorial and fights taking place on the South Lawn, while fighters may warm up inside the White House itself.