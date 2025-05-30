GOP Senator Ted Cruz fired back with facts after Sen. Amy Klobuchar defended activist federal judges who have made it their mission to antagonize President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

He did not hold back…

Watch Video

“The reason that these judges, who were appointed by Ronald Reagan, yes they still exist, and the Bushes, and judges appointed by Donald Trump have been making these decisions is because this is not legal!” Klobuchar said. “Donald Trump himself has used his social media account, the White House account, posting an image of himself wearing a crown saying ‘long live the king!’”

“We do not live in a kingdom and Elon Musk is not his court jester!” she continued. “No one is above the law! That is why 39 different judges,… have made clear that these are illegal actions. And these judges have rightly blocked these actions!”

Cruz came out storming when it was his turn to speak, asking a hearing witness how many nationwide injunctions were issued in previous periods versus how many have been issued in the last 2 months.

“Let that sink in!” Cruz said. “There have been more nationwide injunctions against President Trump in the last 2 months than in the entire 20th century!”

“Democrats today hate democracy! Democrats today are angry at the voters for reelecting Donald Trump,… and they engage in law fare to stop democracy from operating!!” Cruz sounded off.

Watch the explosive moment here:

Watch Video

Trump GOES OFF on three activist judges

President Donald Trump unleashed hell on Truth Social at 3 activist judges who have opposed his tariffs, blocking them in court.

Trump posted a furious 500-word attack on the judges who tried blocking his tariff agenda - The president questioned where the Court of International Trade judges "come from" and accused them of damaging America out of "hatred of Trump.”

Trump wrote - “The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs,… In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly,… If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!”

The president turned on the conservative Federalist Society and Leonard Leo - Despite the group helping him pick Supreme Court justices during his first term, Trump called Leo a "real sleazebag" and "bad person" who "probably hates America," alleging Leo controls judges and has his own ambitions, though Leo responded graciously saying he was grateful for Trump's court transformation.

Peter Navarro snaps at “biased” reporter for asking asinine question

Trump official Peter Navarro snapped at a journalist from the Independent for asking “such a biased question” during a press gaggle on Trump’s tariffs.

“Who is this guy?!! That is such a biased question!”

Watch Video

“Everytime you get a court decision you don’t like, you and your colleagues come out here and rail against rogue judges,” the reporter began to ask Navarro.

“See, who is that guy?!!” Navarro interrupted the disrespectful question. “Tell me who you are! That is such a biased question,… I’m not even going to respond to that!”

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

