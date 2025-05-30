PolitiBrawl

Moscanoche
1h

The large number of injunctions against Trump doesn’t necessarily mean judges have an antiTrump bias (though some do), but it may be the result of Trump overstepping his legal authority the most of anyone in history. Even the more conservative SCOTUS has ruled against Trump.

Julie Fadoir
1h

I would have thought Ted Cruz would know about the EQUAL but SEPARATE branches of our government that work as checks and balances so that ond branch does not get all the power. What a traitor to the Constitution.

