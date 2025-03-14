Sen. Ted Cruz called out Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin for his party’s unbelievable hypocrisy in opposing Trump DOJ nominee Aaron Reitz for his alleged disrespect for the rule of law.

Watch Video

Durbin dragged Reitz’s character and reputation, accusing him of harboring “venom and self righteousness,” urging his colleagues not to support his nomination. “Mr. Reitz’s disrespect for the finality of court orders is matched by his disrespect for the finality of a jury verdict,” Durbin stated.

Cruz eagerly fired back, “It is rich listening to our Democrat colleagues profess their fidelity to the rule of law after four years of happily turning a blind eye to Joe Biden ignoring federal law, refusing to enforce immigration law, defying the law!”

Cruz reiterated Reitz’s military service in the Marine Corps and vouched for his character and qualification to serve as assistant attorney general in charge of the Office of Legal Policy.

“I for one am glad that we are getting officials at the DOJ who will follow the damn law!!” Cruz exploded.

Watch the heated moment here:

Watch Video

Video coming soon:

I went to an anti-Trump/Musk protest wearing a DOGE uniform, THIS is what happened…

PolitiBrawl Editor-in-Chief went to a Washington D.C. protest full of anti-Trump angry leftists dressed as a “DOGE Officer” to ask some questions. It quickly got out of control.

Stay tuned to PolitiBrawl to watch the full video!

Presented By 4Patriots

The Future of Solar Energy Is Here

Breakthrough 8-Pound Solar Generator Is The Ultimate Protection Against Dangerous Blackouts And Toxic Fumes

A dangerous storm strikes and in a flash supplies vanish in your city…

Grocery stores... EMPTY. Water... SOLD OUT. Batteries... SOLD OUT. Gas stations... SOLD OUT. And without gas, that means no gas generators to keep your lights on, and no way to protect yourself and your family during a dangerous black out.

But picture this: Instead of panicking and fumbling around in the dark, fearful and without supplies like everyone else...

Imagine you and your family sitting back, relaxing and enjoying your evening... Riding out the storm and the power outage in total safety and with total peace of mind.

All because you have the Patriot Power Sidekick, a revolutionary, mini solar generator that powers all your important devices, keeps lights on, never needs gas, and costs less than an iPhone!

Small and mighty, the Patriot Power Sidekick is your personal "portable power plant" that can power your phones, laptops, medical devices, radios and more!

You'll be able to run a toaster oven, a CPAP machine, your TV, radios, GPS devices, lamps, small personal space heaters, fans, a mini fridge, electric blankets... And you can use it right inside your home, because it’s fume-free and SAFE. You can’t say that about a typical generator. Not by a long shot.

➡ YES! I Want to Protect My Family Today With Life-Saving Solar Power!

Learn More

Markwayne Mullin CLASHES with Kaitlan Collins on Trump's economic game plan

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a live interview about President Trump’s economic agenda and potential government shutdown.

“Is the government going to shut down?!”

Watch Video

Must-watch MAGA moments from past and present

Resurfaced: Melania takes over a Trump rally, NOBODY expected this...

Watch First Lady Melania Trump completely steal the show during one of Trump’s rallies. What she decides to do at the podium hasn’t been done for a long time in American history…

Watch Video