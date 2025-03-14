Ted Cruz BLASTS Democrat Dick Durbin for only NOW pretending to care about law and order
"Joe Biden ignored federal law, refused to enforce immigration law, defying the law!”
Sen. Ted Cruz called out Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin for his party’s unbelievable hypocrisy in opposing Trump DOJ nominee Aaron Reitz for his alleged disrespect for the rule of law.
Durbin dragged Reitz’s character and reputation, accusing him of harboring “venom and self righteousness,” urging his colleagues not to support his nomination. “Mr. Reitz’s disrespect for the finality of court orders is matched by his disrespect for the finality of a jury verdict,” Durbin stated.
Cruz eagerly fired back, “It is rich listening to our Democrat colleagues profess their fidelity to the rule of law after four years of happily turning a blind eye to Joe Biden ignoring federal law, refusing to enforce immigration law, defying the law!”
Cruz reiterated Reitz’s military service in the Marine Corps and vouched for his character and qualification to serve as assistant attorney general in charge of the Office of Legal Policy.
“I for one am glad that we are getting officials at the DOJ who will follow the damn law!!” Cruz exploded.
The democrats are morally bankrupted. They stand for nothing and they supported illegal immigrants over the citizens of America. This is why Trump completely destroyed Harris... The people of America spoke loud and clear.
Ted Cruz, as usual, is spot on. The first constitutional duty of every President and Vice President is to protect their citizens; not contribute to killing them with drugs (over a quarter of a million Americans have died from the fentanyl flowing across their open border since 2020) or allowing them to be murdered or raped by foreign invaders. It was Treason on the part of Biden and Harris and Mayorkas to refuse to follow Federal immigration laws and allow a complete invasion of our country by 12 - 14 million poor, uneducated illegals including known terrorists, cartels, violent gangs and 28,000 convicted murderers and rapists and 600,000 convicted criminals.
Then while he was doing all of this, Biden was busy weaponizing the DOJ and the FBI against the political opposition. He used the FBI like the old East German Stasi to hunt down for 3 1/2 years over 1561 people that entered the Capitol on Jan. 6; most of them peaceful protestors and hundreds on video being let in by Capitol Police. At the same time he continued to call MAGA supporters fascists and a clear and present threat to Democracy, as well as prosecuting Catholics protesting at abortion clinics and parents protesting at school board meetings. All the while censuring the truth or branding it all as "disinformation" in a cabal with all of the mainstream media and most of the social media. Whether it was Biden or Obama's third term, this was the purposeful destruction of the United States to turn us into a totalitarian state ruled by elite Democrats and Globalists. Thank God, Trump was elected because another marxist Democrat President would have completed the transition and our Republic would have been lost forever. Now, we have a fighting chance to save it.