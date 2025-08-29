America's two major teachers' unions directed over $43.5 million toward progressive advocacy organizations and Democratic political causes between 2022 and 2024, according to findings from the conservative education watchdog Defending Education.

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association reportedly distributed these funds to groups supporting various liberal causes, including gun control initiatives, diversity programs, transgender rights for youth, and abortion access. The financial data comes primarily from union reports filed with the Department of Labor.

A significant portion of this spending—$9.3 million from each union—went to the For Our Future Action Fund PAC, which focused on key swing states during the 2024 election. The AFT also contributed substantial amounts to Democratic political committees: $1.6 million to House Majority PAC, $1.25 million to Senate Majority PAC, and $250,000 to the main super PAC supporting Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

Sarah Parshall Perry from Defending Education criticized the spending priorities, arguing that these unions focus more on political activism than educational improvement.

The unions' political involvement extends beyond campaign contributions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations, led by figures like AFT President Randi Weingarten, advocated for extended school closures and delayed in-person learning resumption. Internal communications later revealed their influence on Biden administration health policies regarding school reopenings.

Additional contributions included $500,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, part of the Arabella Advisors network, and $100,000 from the NEA to the Trevor Project, an organization focused on transgender youth support.

Critics note that approximately 40% of the NEA's budget supports political advocacy activities, with the overwhelming majority of political donations going to Democratic candidates and causes. In 2020 alone, the AFT contributed over $2.6 million to Democratic candidates, while the NEA gave more than $2.4 million.

This spending pattern reflects the unions' broader political alignment, with virtually all their campaign contributions historically supporting Democratic candidates and progressive policy positions.