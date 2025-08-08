The Justice Department has convened a federal grand jury to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James for possible civil rights violations, escalating President Trump's conflict with the Democratic prosecutor who sued his business in 2022.

The Albany-based investigation focuses on potential deprivation of rights allegations, according to sources. This week, James's office received document subpoenas, including materials related to her $454 million civil fraud case against Trump.

Separately, Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed special prosecutor Ed Martin to investigate mortgage fraud allegations against James and California Senator Adam Schiff. Virginia and Maryland grand juries will handle those respective cases.

James's spokesperson called the federal action a "weaponization" of prosecutorial power, stating the office would continue defending New Yorkers' rights. The Justice Department declined comment on both investigations.

The Democrat has been Trump's primary legal adversary since taking office in 2018. She secured the massive fraud judgment after a judge found Trump inflated his wealth to obtain favorable loans. James argued financial fraud wasn't "victimless," saying average citizens would face prosecution for similar conduct.

James has also led multi-state litigation challenging Trump administration policies, including federal spending freezes, mass employee terminations and transgender care restrictions.

Grand juries examine evidence and determine whether probable cause exists for criminal charges. The process typically takes weeks or months, with indictments historically easier to obtain than convictions.

The investigation intensifies longstanding tensions between Trump and James. The Federal Housing Finance Agency requested the mortgage fraud probe in April, leading to separate Justice Department scrutiny.

James has denied all mortgage-related allegations while maintaining her office's litigation record against Trump's organization and the National Rifle Association.