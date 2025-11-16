PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce's avatar
Joyce
4h

She was clearly projecting. Great conversation Steven!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EDWARD SOMERS's avatar
EDWARD SOMERS
3h

I speak frequently with people who are inherently illogical. They do not realize that what they present isn't accurate, or is tangential, or conflating of disparate thing among many other 'tactics' to dismiss what you are trying to get across. It is not far removed from the children's style of 'Yes, but...' declarations that are endless, with the point of never getting to the point. Disagreeing with a well-articulated position is vastly different than this kind of merry-go-round guerilla rebuttal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture