Trump says $2,000 tariff dividend checks coming in 2026

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that his proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks won’t arrive in time for the Christmas shopping season and will instead be distributed in 2026 as he faces a tough midterm election cycle, telling reporters aboard Air Force One “the tariffs allow us to give a dividend” while also planning to reduce debt.

Supreme Court ruling and Congressional approval pose major obstacles: The tariff dividends face uncertainty as the Supreme Court could strike down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs following a tough oral argument, with Trump admitting “then I’d have to do something else” if the Court rolls them back, while the rebate also needs Congressional approval from skeptical Republicans who want focus on reducing the federal budget deficit instead.

Revenue shortfall and income threshold undecided: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested payments would go to families making under $100,000—costing about $300 billion according to Tax Foundation estimates—but quickly clarified “it’s in discussion” and “we haven’t decided,” while IEEPA tariffs have only brought in $90 billion so far, far short of the funds needed, and Trump could be forced to refund tariffs if he loses the Supreme Court case.

Female track athlete denied medal for months after podium protest against transgender competitor

High school track athlete Alexa Anderson, who finished third at the state championship high jump in May, allegedly never received her medal after she and fourth-place finisher Reese Eckard stepped down from the podium to protest a trans athlete who finished fifth, with Anderson claiming she was forced out of the championship photo and only received her medal months later through her law firm after taking legal action.

Death threats and expulsion calls followed protest: Anderson faced severe backlash including death threats and people calling her school, Tigard High School, demanding her expulsion before graduation, with messages allegedly reading “I hope you die” and “Your parents are definitely embarrassed of you,” though she said “part of me expected this and knew that’s just what happens when you stand up for what you believe in.”

Lawsuit advances after judge denies OSAA motion: U.S. District Court Judge Youlee Yim You denied the Oregon School Activities Association’s motion to strike portions of the lawsuit highlighting selective enforcement, as Anderson claims she regularly witnessed other athletes protest with Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQ messaging without punishment, arguing “it’s really harmful to students to only allow them to express certain viewpoints that you agree with.”

Athletes received recognition at Fox Nation Patriot Awards: The medals were ceremoniously presented to Anderson and Eckard at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards in November where they received the Most Valuable Patriot Award, with Anderson now keeping her medal at her parents’ Oregon home while attending the University of South Alabama, saying there are “more important things that we’re fighting for” beyond the medal itself.

MTG says Trump’s recent criticisms put her “life in danger”

What’s going on between Greene and Trump?

Trump pulls Greene endorsement, calls her “traitor”: President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) late Friday and called the conservative congresswoman a “ranting lunatic” and “traitor” on Truth Social, saying he would support a primary challenge against her if “the right person runs” while complaining “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie Taylor Greene do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Greene says Trump’s words put her “life in danger”: The Georgia Republican told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday that Trump calling her a “traitor” was “so extremely wrong,” warning that “those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger” after she criticized the president’s Iran strikes, the GOP’s healthcare plan during the shutdown, and signed a discharge petition to force release of Jeffrey Epstein files.