GOP Rep. Steve Scalise fired back at Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for complaining that Republicans were “cruelly” targeting Sesame Street in their effort to cut waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government.

“Sesame Street is not going away, it will be just fine, what will go away is some of the far-left radical views that are being espoused!!” Scalise sounded off.

Click To Watch Video

”By the way, when this goes away at NPR, you can still turn on about 6 other channels and get the same far-left radical views and they’re all going to be private companies!” Scalise added before rifling off several other objectively absurd and ideologically left-wing spending items targeted for cuts by DOGE.

"$6 million for net zero cities in Mexico?! I know some of their best supporters are waiving a Mexican flag in an American city right now!!" Scalise jabbed, evoking the destructive Los Angeles riots from last week.

“$5.1 million to strengthen the resilience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer global movement? I’m not sure what that movement is but they can continue that movement some other way, not with taxpayer dollars!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Strand

Are you wasting your money on eye drops?

Here are 5 reasons drops won’t work for dry eyes and why you should be doing THIS instead.

PS - If you really care about your eye health…

⇒Read this short article before you spend another penny on eye drops… (You are probably being misled).

Read Article

Iran did not like statement from G7 leaders

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused the G7 of ignoring Israel's "blatant aggression" against Iranian territory. Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei criticized the G7 leaders for disregarding Israel's "unlawful attacks" on Iran's peaceful nuclear infrastructure and the targeting of residential areas that killed Iranian citizens.

Iran demanded G7 members take responsibility for what it called an "egregious act of aggression" - Baqaei specifically called on the three permanent UN Security Council members within the G7 to shoulder their "legal and moral responsibility" and abandon what he termed "one-sided rhetoric" in favor of addressing Israel's actions.

The G7 statement had affirmed Israel's right to self-defense while calling Iran the "principal source of regional instability" - The G7 leaders reiterated support for Israel's security, emphasized that Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and urged that resolving the Iranian crisis lead to broader Middle East de-escalation including a Gaza ceasefire.

What happened last night: Trump orders immediate evacuation of Tehran

President Donald Trump posted a grave warning last night on Truth Social, abruptly calling for a full evacuation of Iran’s capital city, Tehran.

Trump warned "everyone" in Tehran to "immediately evacuate" and left the G7 summit early due to the Iran crisis - The president posted the urgent warning on Truth Social Monday night, expressing regret that Iran didn't accept his previous nuclear deal and reiterating that "Iran can not have a nuclear weapon," while cutting his Canada summit attendance short.

Trump requested the National Security Council be ready upon his return to Washington - About an hour after his evacuation post, the White House confirmed he was departing early "because of what's going on in the Middle East," with reports indicating he asked for the NSC to be prepared in the Situation Room and Secretary of State Marco Rubio returning with him.

The evacuation warning affects 330,000 people in central Tehran amid ongoing Israeli strikes - The targeted area includes Iran's state TV headquarters, police headquarters, and key hospitals, but Tehran lacks public bomb shelters, forcing most of the city's 9.5 million residents to shelter in basements and subway stations while thousands flee on clogged roadways.

What’s going on? Republicans meeting with left-wing org in Italy

Over four dozen Republican congressmen and their spouses have reportedly attended luxury conferences at Lake Como, Italy, paid for by the left-wing Aspen Institute.

The trips cost $10,000-$15,000 per attendee and guest, covering business class airfare, meals, and lodging at the Rockefeller Foundation's villa overlooking the lake, including recreational activities like boat rides and gelato tastings.