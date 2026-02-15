GOP Rep. Steve Scalise destroyed Democrat Rep. Nikema Williams’ half-baked attempt to attack voter ID requirements in the SAVE Act as a Republican “scheme” to “silence voters.”

“Over 70% of Democrats support needing a picture ID to vote! 82% of hispanic Americans support a picture ID to vote!” Scalise sounded off, fact checking Williams.

Click To Watch Video

AG Bondi releases list of 300 prominent names appearing in Epstein files

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a list of 300 politicians and prominent figures named in the Epstein files while telling Congress that all documents the DOJ was required to reveal have been made public. The list includes President Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris, and dozens more — though inclusion does not imply wrongdoing or direct contact with Epstein.

Why it matters: A team of hundreds of lawyers combed through some 6 million pages of files and released over 3.5 million pages of material, with privileged materials still being withheld under deliberative-process, work-product, and attorney-client privilege. Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche emphasized that “no records were withheld or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

The big picture: The release follows controversy over Rep. Ro Khanna publicly naming six men he accused the DOJ of hiding, four of whom turned out to be in a photo lineup with no known ties to Epstein. Deputy AG Blanche fired back on X, saying “you didn’t come to us, but immediately ran to X and the House floor and made false accusations about four men, while we were checking the facts.” A small number of documents remain in limbo due to ongoing litigation and will be released if a court approves.

Chicago-area teacher forced to resign over “Go ICE” Facebook post speaks out

James Heidorn, a 14-year veteran physical education teacher at Gary Elementary School in West Chicago, was forced to resign after local activists circulated his Facebook post saying “GO ICE” in support of a local police department cooperating with immigration enforcement. “To see it all upended over two simple words where I expressed my personal support for law enforcement felt like a severe blow to my career,” Heidorn told Fox News.

What happened: Before any investigation was completed, Illinois Democratic state Sen. Karina Villa publicly condemned the post, and West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey posted a Facebook video calling the comments “hurtful” and “offensive.” Parents organized a school boycott, and the city held a public “listening session” with a Spanish translator where parents said “kids do not feel safe.” Heidorn ultimately resigned a second time rather than face termination, also losing his soccer coaching job at a nearby private school.

Why it matters: Heidorn argues his case represents a dangerous double standard in free speech protections, noting that teachers across the country have stormed businesses and disrupted communities to protest Trump’s immigration policies “without facing pushback or repercussions from local school districts.” Going forward, Heidorn must disclose to future employers that he resigned and explain why, leaving his teaching career deeply uncertain. “This is bigger than me — it’s about whether personal opinions expressed outside of work can cost someone their livelihood without due process,” he said.

Hillary Clinton admits mass migration “went too far” in notable policy shift

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declared at the Munich Security Conference this week that mass migration “went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people” — a significant departure from her recent emphasis on immigration’s economic benefits.