California governor front-runner Steve Hilton clashed with MSNBC liberals during a heated live interview, quickly taking charge and turning the tables on their ridiculous gotcha question.

“It’s an insult to everyone in California who is looking for hope that we waste time on these things that most people don’t care about, honestly!” Hilton fired back.

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Spencer Pratt vows to release damning evidence against rival LA mayoral candidates

“You think you can get rid of me that easily?!!”

Despite losing his bid for Los Angeles mayor, Spencer Pratt released a defiant video Friday claiming he possesses recordings of one of the two remaining candidates — incumbent Mayor Karen Bass or City Councilmember Nithya Raman — “doing and saying something” serious enough to force her resignation. He directed a pointed message at both women, asking whether a staff member might have captured compromising material.

Pratt had originally planned to hold the alleged evidence until November’s general election, but says his exit from the race has freed him to release it once voters choose their candidate. He framed his defeat as liberation, declaring he no longer needs to moderate his messaging for broader audiences.

Pratt warned that Los Angeles faces accelerating decline under either candidate’s leadership, claiming numerous high-profile business owners have told him privately they are leaving the city — reducing tax revenue needed for basic services like road repairs, fire protection, and public safety.

Jasmine Crockett suggests stabbing of Austin Metcalf was justified

Outgoing Rep. Jasmine Crockett sparked widespread criticism after making a series of factually inaccurate statements about the Karmelo Anthony murder case on her podcast this week. Crockett dramatically understated the size of the knife Anthony used, suggesting it resembled a small multi-tool, when prosecutors described it as a semi-serrated blade that penetrated Metcalf’s sternum and pierced his heart.

Crockett also mischaracterized the confrontation itself, describing a 300-pound man attacking Anthony — when Metcalf actually weighed around 200 pounds. Witness testimony established that Anthony was the aggressor, immediately daring Metcalf to “touch me” while reaching into his bag. Prosecutors called the stabbing a “sneak attack” after Metcalf shoved Anthony.

Social media users quickly highlighted the inaccuracies, with many pointing out that Crockett — a practicing attorney — appeared unfamiliar with basic facts of a high-profile case from her own state. Crockett did not respond to requests for comment.

Can’t stop Trump! Federal judge clears UFC White House event to proceed

A federal judge on Friday rejected an emergency lawsuit seeking to block UFC Freedom 250, a mixed martial arts event planned for the White House South Lawn and Lincoln Memorial this weekend. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the two Washington-area plaintiffs lacked legal standing, finding their objections — primarily aesthetic and emotional — did not constitute the concrete personal harm required to bring a federal case.

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