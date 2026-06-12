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katz
2h

It is too bad we must give these leftists the time of day. Pathetic dems do not deserve our time effort or money we must use to defeat such obvious traitors. disgusting as they are any America who supports the islamic marxist depraved dems should be ashamed. Either deliberately blind or well indoctrinated.

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