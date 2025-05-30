White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller didn’t hold back during a heated appearance on CNN today, calling out the interviewer for making “lazy assumptions” and asking bias-filled questions.

“This is absurd!”

Watch Video

”Is this administration committed to following the court rulings and the legal process?” Pamela Brown asked Miller.

Miller assured her that the administration has complied with “all court orders” but that certain activist judges have far surpassed their authority to influence the president’s directives. “It completely upends the constitutional system!” he exclaimed.

“The Democrat party is waging war against democracy, they should be call the Communist party!” Miller went off at Brown, who tried contain his answer to no avail. “Next question!”

Brown pressed Miller over whether the White House is planning to suspend Habeas Corpus to circumvent judicial blocks and carry out further deportations of illegal migrants. Miller reminded her that the government has the authority to do so during a time on invasion.

After a frustrating back and forth, Miller exploded, “Is it really your belief, because if it is that’s breathtaking to me, that when we’re deporting an illegal alien that we need to get permission from an Article 3 district court judge?! Like a trial judge? Is that your view?!!”

Watch the explosive interview here:

Watch Video

Together with ModeMobile

Apple’s Starlink Update Sparks Huge Earning Opportunity

Apple just secretly added Starlink satellite support to iPhones through iOS 18.3.

One of the biggest potential winners? Mode Mobile.

Mode’s EarnPhone already reaches +45M users that have earned over $325M, and that’s before global satellite coverage. With SpaceX eliminating "dead zones" worldwide, Mode's earning technology can now reach billions more in unbanked and rural populations worldwide.

Their global expansion is perfectly timed, and you still have a chance to invest in their pre-IPO offering at just $0.30/share.

Mode’s recent 32,481% revenue growth and their newly reserved Nasdaq ticker $MODE puts them one step closer to a potential IPO.

Earn up to 100% bonus shares by investing at $0.30/share now.

Learn More

Megyn Kelly CONFRONTS Jake Tapper for years of false reporting on Biden:

“There was a coverup… you allowed it!!”

Megyn Kelly tore CNN’s Jake Tapper a new one live on her podcast for knowingly “covering up” President Joe Biden’s mental decline and failing to report the truth to the American people.

She called him out directly to his face, “Jake, I feel angry!”

Watch The Video

Megyn Kelly showed no mercy to the longtime CNN host during the hard-hitting the interview, especially after he went on a monologue trying to defend the thoroughness of his reporting on Biden's health.

“I did ask Joe Biden to be transparent about his health records in 2020,” Tapper said.

“You didn’t ask him about it. You didn’t follow-up that he was falling up the stairs. That he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible, that he was getting lost on the White House lawn,” Kelly spewed. “You sat right across from him and you asked none of that.”

Tapper meekly replied, “That’s right I didn't.”

Kelly then played a clip from CNN where tapper spoke to Lara Trump, where instead of letting her speak, he scolded her for daring to make any statements about Biden’s clear aging cognitive decline.

“When I watch that clip - and I’m giving voice to what a lot of people are feeling, Jake - I feel angry because she was right, and not only did you not allow her to make her comments, but you seemed to try to humiliate her. You had hostility toward the position. She was totally right, and then you lectured her about how she was in no position to diagnose cognitive decline, which you guys do at length,” Kelly said.

Tapper admitted to his wrongful treatment of Lara Trump, “Her comments have aged well. My comments have aged poorly. I own that, but what I think is significant is, beyond just me owning that, the reporting that Alex and I have done,… Joe Biden has been saying stupid things for decades.”

Kelly wasn’t satisfied yet, again pressing Tapper on his extensive history of false reporting though Biden’s tenure, “It wasn’t just falling down. It was getting lost. Some of the stuff you report in your book, we knew and we were reporting on. Like the multi jump cuts in the videos of him where it was obvious he couldn’t get through a one minute take so they had to use those…all of which the White House was denying.”

“You’ve been in DC thirty years, Jake, you and CNN have White House connections, but there was no effort. None to get to the bottom of this, and now for you guys to write this book like ‘there was a cover up’ it’s like - there was a cover up, an attempted cover up. It could only ever work if you allowed it,” Kelly added.

Watch the combative exchange from Megyn Kelly’s show here:

Watch The Video

Read Julio Rosas’ column on the media’s big Biden coverup here:

Don't fall for the predictable playbook Dems will use to quash questions about Biden

It is no surprise Biden world would pull out all the stops to get ahead of the negative press that is finally circulating in the mainstream media about how the White House hid former President Joe Biden’s decline in health.

From 2019 until the past few weeks, it was mainly conservative media outlets who were publishing stories about the public examples of Biden’s mental acuity and physical health drastically diminishing. While there were a few stories chronicling the national security concern within the mainstream press, the overall narrative coming from our supposed betters was that questioning Biden’s health or pointing out the public examples was a conspiracy theory…

Read The Full Piece

Disclosures

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of April, Rainmaker has received $296,897. Additional fees may have accrued since then.