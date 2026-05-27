Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt shutdown this Fake News reporter as soon as he sensed his true agenda.

“I don’t have experience?!! We live under their FAILED experience! I’m coming in to stop this!” Pratt shot back at the reporter.

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer after departing Justice Department in April

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, 60, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice in early April and has undergone treatment while recovering.

Katie Miller, former White House staffer and podcast host married to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted Tuesday evening that “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks,” describing her as having “a heart of gold.”

New Trump appointment: The health update came alongside news that Trump appointed Bondi to serve on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, an artificial intelligence policy advisory committee co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios. Bondi will reportedly facilitate coordination between federal officials and technology executives serving on the panel, taking the new role weeks after Trump removed her as attorney general in early April.

Lunatic protesters calls Fox News reporter “Nazi b*tch!” The reporter handles it perfectly…

Fox News national correspondent Alexis McAdams maintained composure while covering demonstrations outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center Tuesday, where detainees are purportedly staging hunger strike protesting conditions, when an unidentified female protester repeatedly called her a derogatory slur while interrupting her live shot.

McAdams swiftly responded saying “You are a protester who’s been out here and you have a dirty mouth” and telling viewers “that’s just what we deal with...it’s constant with this, it’s what these people do.”

Anti-ICE protests escalate at 1,000-bed facility as Democratic politicians visit : Demonstrations at Newark’s Delaney Hall have intensified for fifth straight day fueled by New Jersey’s progressive politicians, with Sen. Andy Kim and Reps. Rob Menendez and Nellie Pou touring the facility while Gov. Mikie Sherrill visited over weekend. Detainees allegedly received tainted food, faced packed rooms without air conditioning and experienced delayed immigration proceedings, according to New Jersey Monitor reporting.

ICE disputes detention condition allegations, claims standards exceed U.S. prisons: Federal immigration enforcement disputed allegations regarding facility conditions, stating through social media that detention centers maintain “higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.”

Trump celebrates Paxton’s 27-point Texas Senate runoff victory over Cornyn, pledges rally support

President Donald Trump congratulated Ken Paxton on his decisive Texas Senate GOP runoff win Tuesday, where the conservative hard-liner defeated Sen. John Cornyn by over 27 points with 63.8% of the vote.