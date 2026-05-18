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Virginia Walker's avatar
Virginia Walker
21m

Could not agree with you more!! All these Hollywood yaya’s are well insulated with what the left is dishing out! None of the working class or middle class are as well insulated as they are! Sure, you can have an opinion, but keep it to yourself if it doesnt apply to you or whether you will be victim or the fall out! Sick of listening g to their comeback rhetoric when it really doesn’t affect them. Pratt is what LA citizens deserve and need. If you cannot say what you mean and mean what you say by what you can accomplish for the citizens you are representing, then you should not be in politics!!

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