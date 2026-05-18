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The chatter around Spencer Pratt’s campaign for Los Angeles mayor has continued to increase following his strong debate performance and common sense platform.

It appears Pratt’s surge in popularity is making Hollywood nervous. So nervous that they are now starting to attack him in an attempt to stifle his campaign.

The most recent example of this comes from Chelsea Handler, who regurgitates the tired talking points against Pratt in a video posted to social media.

“Oh, hi! If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler says.

“Have we learned anything yet?” Handler asked, referring to President Donald Trump. “The bar is on the f*cking floor, people. And I need you to jump over it. Ok, thank you! Have a nice day!”

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Pratt responded to the video by posting a recent clip from Kevin Hart’s roast where roastmaster Shane Gillis mentioned Handler had once attended a private dinner with Jeffery Epstein in 2010.

What has been fascinating to watch with Democrats’ criticisms of Pratt is how indeed the bar is so low for the mayoral candidates, but the other top two are already in leadership positions!

You have an incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, whose unpopularity is north of 50%. Seeing how she has helped run Los Angeles into the ground, dare I say burn it to the ground, it is no wonder why. Prior to that, she was a U.S. congresswoman and a member of the California State Assembly for 20 years.

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That same “experience” applies to City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who has done nothing to actually solve the problems currently plaguing the city. Now, she says to “trust me” on fixing the issues as if she was not in a position to start doing so.

None of Pratt’s detractors are willing to see or accept why another former reality star is resonating with voters. As I said before, Pratt is promising to do the basic things a city should be able to do for its taxpayers. People like Handler can insulate themselves from the horrific, far-left policies, but not everyone is so privileged.

It is true Pratt could do worse in theory should he win, but at this point, what do L.A. voters have to lose? The city has been failing for a long time with those “experienced” leaders in charge. Might as well go with someone who is proposing “radical” things like law and order and stopping animal abuse on Skid Row.