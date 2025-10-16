Speaker Mike Johnson issued a stark warning Wednesday: the Trump administration’s emergency maneuver to keep military paychecks flowing during the government shutdown is a temporary fix to the ongoing government shutdown.

The White House intervened this week to prevent United States service members from missing Wednesday’s payday by redirecting unspent Pentagon research and development funds toward payroll. While the move provided immediate relief, Johnson emphasized the solution’s limitations during a Capitol Hill press conference.

“The executive branch’s help is not permanent. It can’t be,” Johnson told reporters. “If Democrats continue voting to keep the government closed, U.S. troops risk missing a full paycheck at month’s end.”

The shutdown entered its second week after Senate Democrats blocked Republican funding legislation for the ninth consecutive time. The House passed a short-term spending bill in September extending fiscal year 2025 funding levels through Nov. 21, designed to give negotiators breathing room for a comprehensive fiscal year 2026 budget deal.

However, Senate Democrats—whose votes are necessary to overcome a filibuster—have repeatedly rejected the measure, creating a political impasse that has furloughed thousands of federal workers and suspended key government services. Democrat resistance, done so due to disagreements about Medicaid, affects the US economy, government workers' families, and national transportation operations.

“I am going to have bills that are going to go unpaid this month, and I really don’t have many options,” furloughed federal employee Peter Farruggia told the New York Post.

Johnson also called out the irony of the Democrat’s refusal to work acquiesce, citing the high military populations in blue states.

The temporary military pay solution utilized existing flexibility within Pentagon accounts. “There were some unspent funds in R&D accounts in defense,” Johnson explained. “They moved that over to prioritize payment of those putting their lives on the line today and who have families in serious situations.”

Johnson ruled out reconvening the House for a standalone military pay vote, arguing such legislation faces dim prospects in the Democratic-controlled Senate and would only provide political cover for House Democrats who opposed the Republican continuing resolution.

The speaker stressed the Republican government would pursue every available mechanism to protect military and law enforcement pay, but acknowledged the borrowed funds represent a finite resource. Without Senate action, the crisis looms larger as month-end approaches and temporary measures expire.