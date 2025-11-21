Support bold independent journalism. Become a PolitiBrawl member today!

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — November 20th is a national holiday in Mexico: Revolution Day. It marks the start of the country’s revolution in 1910 to oust Porfirio Díaz, who was in power for more than three decades at the time.

While Díaz resigned from office in 1911, the revolution continued for another five years as different rivals and factions fought for control of the nation. The war featured many of Mexico’s famous heroes such as Emiliano Zapata and Francisco “Pancho” Villa.

This Thursday, amid the significance of the date, anti-cartel and anti-President Claudia Sheinbaum protesters gathered at the Angel of Independence to march again in the aftermath of November 15th’s chaotic riot. While the crowd on Thursday was much smaller compared to the crowd from the previous Saturday, people in Mexico’s capital wanted to keep up the pressure on their government to do something about the cartels once and for all.

While naturally most of the signs were written in Spanish, lambasting the “narco-government,” one woman held a sign written in English that read, “S.O.S USA[,] Sheinbaum’s ‘sovereignty’ is just a pretext to leave narco-politicians unpunished and to protect cartels.”

A message from our sponsor (Piece continues below)

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,



But the deep state is alive and well…and they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation… And let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook.

But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.

RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything…

But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Learn More

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

(Piece continues below)

Sheinbaum has stated multiple times that she will not allow the U.S. military on Mexican soil because Mexico is free, sovereign, and not for sale. Instead, she said the U.S. can offer intelligence and other means of support.

The woman’s sign also said in Spanish, “Muera el narcoestado,” or “Death to the narco-state.”

The protester went on to thank President Donald Trump for offering the use of the U.S. military to fight the cartels because the Mexican government is compromised. She further agreed Trump was right in designating the cartels as a foreign terrorist organization.

Watch:

There is some sentiment among Mexicans to let the U.S. come in to fight the cartels since the Mexican military has been unable to completely defeat them, but it is safe to say that many more Mexicans are against the idea, even if they do not like Sheinbaum or her approach to the cartels.

While they don’t like the idea of the cartels having vast control in parts of the country, and the government by extension, many are wary about the U.S. getting involved given its war history with Mexico and recent actions during the War on Terror.

What could end up happening is the Trump administration succeeding in cracking down on the drug trade in South America in countries like Venezuela and Colombia through military force and pressuring Mexico to finally get its act together, or else.