Support bold independent media by becoming a PolitiBrawl member today!

Earlier this month in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago, which is a Latino-majority neighborhood, a father and son were killed during an armed robbery at their jewelry store. The killings took place not inside the store, but out in the street.

It turned out that despite people in the area hearing the gunshots and seeing their bodies in the street, they did not call 9-1-1 for several minutes. The reason? They blamed it on “fear” of Chicago police because they have been “collaborating” with federal immigration agents during operations in the metro area.

“The community doesn’t trust the CPD — even less now that we’re being terrorized by ICE, and they seem to be protecting the agents instead of the community,” Dolores Castañeda, a longtime resident and community leader, told the Chicago Tribune.

“The rate of 911 calls made in Chicago has dropped precipitously in the two months since the start of Operation Midway Blitz, a Tribune review of city data found…Neighborhood leaders acknowledge a sharp year-over-year decline in crime, but note that the wave of immigration enforcement has left many residents in fear of calling 911 for help during that stretch,” the Tribune further reported.

This excuse to delay calling to report a serious crime is weird because as countless videos have shown during Operation Midway Blitz, Chicagoans, including in Little Village, have been going out of their way to directly confront federal agents and Chicago police during operations.

That “they seem to be protecting the agents instead of the community” line from Castañeda is based on the fact that because mobs form in an instant, Chicago police are needed to maintain order. That protection is only in response to when the “community” gathers to cause problems for the federal agents. It is a basic charge that any local police department has for its jurisdiction. If there are riots or rowdy protests, police are going to show up to maintain order, at least that’s the expectation.

This is on top of the fact that Mayor Brandon Johnson has made it clear he is not allowing Chicago police from helping federal agents in arresting illegal aliens.

So while the stated “reason” for not calling 9-1-1 is asinine on its face, it is concerning that there could be truth to it at the same time because I am sure many people in the city have bought into the progressive lies about the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

That determination to confront federal agents, of course, extends beyond Chicago. On Saturday, agitators in New York City threw up barricades and trash in the street to prevent federal agents from carrying out an operation that was going to allegedly take place on Canal Street. Just like in Chicago, New York City police officers were needed to stop the crowd’s inference. I have said it before, but the Democrats will continue and escalate their tactics to prevent the arrest of illegal aliens.

Together with Home Title Lock

The FBI warns of a rise in title fraud, a crime where scammers use forged documents to steal a homeowner’s ownership on records, often leaving victims unaware until it is too late.

Criminals file fraudulent deeds, manipulate public records, and may even impersonate owners to gain control of a home. If the stolen property is mortgaged or sold, it can create serious financial and legal consequences, including displacement, loss of property, emotional distress, and lengthy battles to reclaim it.

Title fraud can affect anyone, regardless of location, property type, or ownership duration. To protect your home and preventing irreversible damage, Homeowners are urged to monitor their records, check local filings, and watch for unexpected correspondence.

Beyond monitoring, Home Title Lock provides a comprehensive solution.

Subscribers receive 24/7 monitoring of their title records, urgent alerts of any activity, access to a dedicated team of legal experts who act on their behalf, and full restoration services for properties that fall victim to fraud.

Backed by up to $1 million in restoration protection, Home Title Lock offers homeowners more than just awareness—they gain active protection, legal support, and the resources needed to reclaim and secure their property if title fraud occurs.

Protect your home today