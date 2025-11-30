PolitiBrawl

Bobby
Bobby
12h

There is more going on in good old ch. johnass and pitzass are hiding something and protecting these criminals for a reason. Could it be a criminal enterprise that they are involved in ? The only reason anyone protects criminals is because they are family, or because it benefits them to do so, fear of retaliation. So what is it? Or all of it? Everyone blames ICE/ Border Patrol, But they are doing their jobs, if people are legal there is no problem, if they are not, then they are a criminal. That’s a fact, stop protecting criminals. Any Un American helping these criminals invade our Country GET OUT NOW SELF DEPORT! You’re Not wanted or Needed in America, you are sacrificing Americans your wrong to interfere with the law and we need our Sovereignty back! This is Our Country, if you don’t like it GET THE HELL OUT! We STAND With the LEOs

Albert Rodriguez
12h

If they don’t trust police then go back to their country where it was so good. I am sick of this fake news leave just leave stop crying

