Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani kicked off a week-long campaign Monday targeting President Donald Trump's policies across New York City's five boroughs.

The 33-year-old socialist started his "Five Boroughs Against Trump" initiative in Manhattan alongside Rep. Jerry Nadler, warning that Trump's second-term agenda would harm all New Yorkers regardless of location.

"We will shine a light this week and every week on the costs of this vision coming out of Washington," Mamdani told supporters.

The tour schedule includes stops in Brooklyn Tuesday, Staten Island Wednesday, the Bronx Thursday and Queens Friday. Mamdani specifically criticized Trump's immigration and healthcare policies as threats to working-class residents.

Nadler accused Trump of "waging a full-scale assault on American democracy" and praised Mamdani as someone who "won't give Trump an inch."

The White House pushed back, with spokeswoman Abigail Jackson calling Mamdani "the American people's worst nightmare" whose "communist policies will crater our economy."

Mamdani faces a crowded November mayoral race including incumbent Mayor Eric Adams running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary in June. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo also launched an independent bid, while Republican Curtis Sliwa rounds out the major candidates.

Recent reports suggest Trump talked with Cuomo, discussing with associates which candidate might best defeat Mamdani. The president previously called the Democratic nominee a "100% Communist Lunatic" following his primary victory.

Mamdani’s tour coincides with congressional Democrats seeking unified messaging against Trump's legislative agenda ahead of next year's midterm elections. Mamdani has positioned his potential administration as Trump's "worst nightmare" while drawing parallels between the president and Cuomo's governing styles.

Both Adams and Cuomo have maintained relationships with Trump, complicating the Democratic resistance narrative Mamdani hopes to establish.