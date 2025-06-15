At this moment it appears that entropic momentum is accelerating along with the predictable summer heat. Pockets on the West Coast erupted into riots last week, what appear to be cold-blooded political assassinations committed against elected officials in middle-America Minnesota, and bombs and rockets are going back and forth between Israel and Iran in the Middle East. Not to mention a series of "NO KINGS" protests in dozens of major cities across the country centered around the Army's 250th anniversary parade here in DC.

As political violence and global conflict simmer to a boil, the imperative question remains if the partisan gamesmanship that cleared the way for so much chaos in 2020 will be repeated yet again.

Take, for example, the recent back and forth between Trump and the Governor of California and the Mayor of LA. The Democratic leaders view it as their moment in the limelight, their big chance to spar with the Orange Man Bad. Gavin Newsom is clearly making a Presidential bid, and is giving Trump his best "don't mess with my state, tough guy" bit, but as we saw in 2020 in places like Seattle, Portland, and Kenosha, these petty quarrels on twitter created power vacuums that resulted in Americans dying in real life.

Whether it's immigration, or Israel, or attempts to commit violence against public officials, our elected leaders and our thought leaders should take heed from what happened in 2020. With all the modern technology, it is easy to become lulled into a false sense of security, to think that we have advanced beyond our primal nature that can make a man grow bloodthirsty in the blink of an eye.

I have seen what happens to the human brain when its senses are overwhelmed by copious pepper spray, tear gas, or the hard whack of a billy club: the frontal cortex—the part of the brain above the eyes that does the heavy thinking—goes silent and the more basic instincts centered in the brainstem take hold.

In these situations, it's always the strongest or the most well armed that prevail. Concepts like compassion or empathy melt away and only the burning passion of blind rage remain. When this occurs in a densely populated urban environment, the most common outcome is bedlam, destruction, and death.

My own experience with the National Guard is that they are young men and women from across the 50 states, albeit green and less experienced in riot control than say, a seasoned DC Metro cop. But the presence of rifles and Humvees have a tendency to make protesters and potential rioters think twice.

While there was a National Guard presence in Kenosha, it was too little and too late. They numbered only a few hundred and focused their efforts in protecting the courthouse while the nearby commercial district burned and gunshots rang out.

Read About It In Riot Diet

National Guard in front of Kenosha Courthouse. August, 2020

Vehicle fires in Kenosha just a few blocks from the Kenosha Courthouse. August, 2020.

In Seattle's CHAZ the city's elected leaders simply allowed for protesters to create their own anarchic fiefdom until two black teens were shot dead at the “security” checkpoints set up on the perimeter of the zone.

Armed “security” guards in Seattle’s CHAZ. June, 2020.

In Portland, months of sustained riots finally brought forth the targeted killing of Patriot Prayer member Aaron Danielson. His killer, self-proclaimed anti-fascist Michael Reinoehl, was gunned down by federal officers as the so-called "summer of love" drew to a close.

Portland Federal Courthouse. July, 2020

It only takes one agitator or one match to turn a protest into a riot, and after the chaos takes hold all concepts of law and order cease to exist. These are the times when it is important to have armed boots on the ground because the modern man can turn to a bloodthirsty savage with the flash of a bang.