If anyone has been paying attention to the Caribbean, they have noticed the dramatic increase in the U.S. military presence that has been building up in recent weeks. Everything from U.S. Marines, fighter jets, and an aircraft carrier have been positioned in the region.

While many thought the new Trump administration would first target the cartels in Mexico now that they are considered foreign terrorist organizations, it appears Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his military are set to be on the receiving end of some star-spangled explosives.

The stated reasons for Maduro’s ouster through a potential U.S. military campaign has been because he has overseen the transportation and selling of drugs, which go to the U.S. and Europe. This is on top of remaining in power through a fraudulent election, among the typical human rights abuses carried out by a dictatorship.

The first question, of course, is whether the U.S. should be the ones to start one of those good ol’ regime changes in Latin America. Based on reporting from both the Miami Herald and Wall Street Journal, the plan would be to strike military installations that are accused of also being drug trafficking hubs. The goal would then have either Maduro step down willingly or be overthrown from the inside.

It should be noted both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have denied the recent reports that airstrikes are imminent.

There are a lot of “what ifs” in a situation like this. While it appears U.S. military involvement would only be limited to airstrikes, plans don’t survive first contact with the enemy. The bigger question is if it would work and what will happen should the Maduro regime go away. Will things get better or simply be replaced with the same or something worse?

One of the arguments made to be against U.S. military strikes is that toppling the government will push Venezuelans to leave the country.

To that I say that exact scenario has already taken place for over ten years. South America dealt with the influx of Venezuelans entering different countries nearby long before the Biden-Harris administration opened our southern border. And then, of course, the Maduro regime took advantage of that open border by allowing Tren de Aragua members to leave and establish themselves in the U.S., along with hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

The status quo of dealing with drug cartels by only targeting them through a law enforcement approach has proven that it does not work. The Trump administration knows this, which is why the FTO designation for drug cartels is significant. If getting rid of Maduro is successful, then the lessons learned can be applied to other countries in Latin America. That is if it is successful.

To be clear, I’m not a fan of just starting conflicts for the sake of starting conflicts, but it does make one wonder how our hemisphere would be if we did not waste over 20 years in the Middle East and refocused on the threats closer to home. One of the reasons why Trump was reelected again, despite the odds, is because he is willing to go against “conventional wisdom” and do something different. When it comes to the issue of drug traffickers, something must be different.

Ultimately, it would be best for everyone if Venezuela improves with a new government, so that way the Venezuelans in the U.S. can go back home and take part in reclaiming their country.