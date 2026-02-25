PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked liberals in Washington D.C. President Donald Trump’s viral question from last night’s State of the Union Address, asking everyone to stand up if they agree that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

For some reason, this was a HARD question for these people to answer…

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Not long ago RFK Jr went toe-to-toe with senate Dems on Capitol Hill… And he was NOT holding back.

What he EXPOSED left the room in stunned silence.

An emerging health threat that affects over one hundred million Americans. And if you were born on or before January 1st, 1965… then you’re most at risk.

Angry Democrats mocked him as a conspiracy theorist…

Just like they did when he warned about the COVID Lab leak, microplastics and corruption in the FDA…

All of which now appear to be 100% TRUE.

Which is exactly why you need to hear RFK Jr’s 2026 warning NOW.

You can get full details here now while it’s still available online.

Learn More

P.S. I’ll be blunt, if you’re over the age of 60 then the RFK Jr warning exposed in this video will make you angry… but it could also save your life. Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Camera troll owns Omar and McBride during Trump speech

During President Donald Trump’s fiery State of the Union address Tuesday night, a camera operator went viral for pointed cuts to Rep. Ilhan Omar—visibly emotional and heckling “Liar!”—as he accused Somali community members in Minnesota of massive fraud, then panned to transgender Rep. Sarah McBride’s stony reaction during criticism of child gender transitions, earning the operator praise as America’s biggest troll from conservatives.

Viral Camera Moments: The operator timed pans perfectly to capture Omar near tears shouting protests and McBride looking upset, amplifying Trump’s targeted criticisms and sparking widespread social media memes.

Omar’s Heated Outburst: As Trump claimed $19 billion plundered by Somalis in Minnesota, Omar yelled “Liar!” and joined Rep. Rashida Tlaib in accusing him of killing Americans, though chants of “U-S-A!” drowned them out.

McBride’s Featured Reaction: Trump cited a Virginia teen allegedly trafficked after parental refusal to affirm transition, prompting a quick cut to McBride—the first transgender congresswoman—highlighting Democratic discomfort on gender policy.

Conservative Praise Online: Social media users celebrated the broadcast decisions as masterful trolling, with one viral post calling the producer “the biggest troll in America” amid over 70 Democrats boycotting the record 1-hour-48-minute speech.

Leftist media praises China defector, Bashes US hockey heroes

Left-leaning outlets like Vox, The New York Times, and USA Today showered praise on American-born skier Eileen Gu for competing for China at the 2026 Winter Olympics while harshly criticizing the gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s hockey team for accepting a congratulatory call from President Trump and partying with massive hockey fan FBI Director Kash Patel.

Media Glorifies Gu: Left-wing writers hail Eileen Gu as a brilliant, multifaceted hero and “quasi-human robot” for her Olympic success representing China despite her American upbringing.

Hockey Team Slammed: Outlets label the U.S. men’s hockey gold medalists “losers” who “failed to meet the moment” after laughing at Trump’s joke about the women’s team.

Trump Call Controversy: Coverage frames the team’s standard congratulatory phone call from President Trump and locker-room celebration with Kash Patel as politically tainted in a non-neutral era.

Reveals Anti-American Bias: Critics argue the stark contrast exposes left-wing media’s hatred for America, celebrating athletes who “abandoned” the U.S. while vilifying those who won for it.

Communist sympathizers attack on social media Camila Cabello for blasting socialist Cuba hell!

Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello faced fierce backlash from leftists after her February 20 Instagram post condemned Cuba’s 67-year dictatorship, detailing starvation, blackouts, and family suffering while urging aid donations.