PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked liberals in Washington D.C. if they would sign a petition to stop ICE from deporting Jose Medina, the illegal immigrant charged with the murder of 18-year-old college freshman Sheridan Gorman in Chicago.

He wanted to see if they would support keeping Medina in the U.S. even after hearing about the murder…

Click To Watch Video

Together with Fiance Buzz

Insane Cards Charging 0% Interest Into 2027 (With Welcome Bonuses Up To $200)

While it may sound crazy, there's a much easier way to pay down debt (and faster) by using a credit card.

Some of the top credit card experts identified their favorites that put interest on ice until 2027 on balance transfers while offering up to 5% cash back on qualifying purchases while earning a welcome bonus of up to $200.

Talk about the best of both worlds! Click here to learn how to apply and start paying down debt faster.

Learn More

Ultra-woke Canadian MP ridiculed for new insane gay acronym: “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+”

Socialist Canadian lawmaker Leah Gazan drew widespread mockery after casually dropping the lengthy MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym without notes while criticizing $7 billion in budget cuts to indigenous departments.

What she said: “When the Budget was released, I was shocked to find out that Prime Minister Carney is cutting $7 billion between Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations with zero funding for the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.,” she said.

What the acronym means: MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual with the plus sign for other gender identities.

The mockery: Users mocked the official’s lack of self-awareness, calling the acronym a new super strong password and joking if straight people are included as long as they’ve been murdered. She has since locked her X comments.

Trump hits 11 months of ZERO border releases

The Trump administration has recorded 11 consecutive months with zero migrant releases into the United States from the southern border, as March saw only 8,268 Border Patrol arrests.

Eleven Months Zero Releases: U.S. Border Patrol has gone 11 straight months without releasing any migrants into the country, reversing Biden-era catch-and-release policies that fueled the border surge.

March Records Low Arrests: Border Patrol made 8,268 arrests in March with a daily average of 267, marking the 14th consecutive month with fewer than 9,000 southwest border arrests.

Sharp Decline From Peak: March arrest totals were 97 percent below the December 2023 peak and 90 percent below the monthly average over the last 33 years.

New Normal Under Trump: Officials credit America First policies for the results, with Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis noting they only needed a new President to secure the border without new laws.

Trump considers punishing disloyal NATO allies

The Trump administration is considering punishing NATO nations that failed to fully support the U.S. military operation against Iran by reducing American troops and shifting resources away from them.

Supportive nations may gain troop presence: Countries such as Greece, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania could see an increased American military footprint due to their supportive stance during the Iran conflict.

The cuts: Germany and Spain are cited as potentially losing U.S. resources, with Spain refusing U.S. access to bases and airspace and failing defense spending targets. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the conflict a massive escalation not their war while President Frank-Walter Steinmeier labeled it a disastrous mistake breaching international law.

Sixth member of Mohamed family expected to plead guilty in $14M Minnesota fraud scheme after meeting with Keith Ellison

Gandi Mohamed, 45, is expected to plead guilty or no contest Thursday, becoming the sixth member of his family to admit guilt in a scheme prosecutors say fraudulently pocketed $14 million from the federal child nutrition program.

Keith Ellison’s role: The Mohamed family attended a 2021 meeting where Ellison met with Somali community members, many of whom are now convicted fraudster, who reportedly asked for help securing more funding before discussing campaign donations.