PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Hanks's avatar
Leslie Hanks
1h

Death penalty💯🎯🔥

Reply
Share
Sally Lego's avatar
Sally Lego
27m

He should give his life in exchange for hers I don't want him deported he will surely kill again. End him

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture