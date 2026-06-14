Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

By Wendy M. Yurgo

In a few weeks, America will celebrate its 250th birthday.

Two hundred and fifty years since the Declaration of Independence. Two hundred and fifty years since a group of men pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to create something the world had never seen before: a constitutional republic founded on individual liberty, equal justice under law, and the principle that no king, church, foreign power, or religious authority stands above the Constitution.

Whether one views it as a product of extraordinary human wisdom, divine providence, or both, the Constitution remains one of the most remarkable governing documents ever written. It is the oldest continuously operating written national constitution in the world. While the average constitution survives less than two decades, ours has endured for nearly two and a half centuries and has become the model copied by nations across the globe.

Yet here we are in 2026 debating whether states must pass laws to prevent Sharia law from conflicting with constitutional rights.

How is this even happening?

Why have Alabama, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, and others passed laws designed to prevent foreign or religious legal systems from overriding constitutional protections? Why is Texas still fighting this battle today?

The answer is simple. Americans see what politicians, media organizations, and activists refuse to acknowledge.

They see the demands for special treatment. They see the pressure campaigns. They see the double standards. They see what has happened across Europe. Most importantly, they understand that constitutional government survives only when a nation possesses the confidence to defend its own values.

Look at New York City.

This is the city that lost nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001 and vowed to Never Forget. Yet today, amplified Islamic calls to prayer echo across parts of the city during Ramadan with the blessing of political leaders. Thousands gather for organized prayer events in Times Square. Public Quran distributions take place in one of America’s most iconic public spaces.

At the same time, New Yorkers have elevated Zohran Mamdani, one of the most prominent Muslim politicians in America, to a position of significant influence in city politics. Whether voters agree with his policies is beside the point. The larger question is why any discussion about the growing role of Islamic identity in public life is treated as beyond debate.

Any citizen who raises concerns is immediately accused of intolerance. The question itself becomes forbidden.

(Piece continues below)

Are you enjoying PolitiBrawl’s bold and ruthless coverage?

With 1.5 million daily readers, PolitiBrawl is now the largest conservative publication on Substack! We didn’t get that way by pulling our punches!

Join our mission to TAKE DOWN the mainstream media’s monopoly on information. If we are going to take back our country, we must win the media wars. It is not an option. President Trump agrees.

Every dollar of your $5/month paid subscription will be used to FAIRLY cover President Trump’s administration and aggressively hold the Democrats accountable because God knows CNN and the New York Times won’t do it!

This is why CNN hates us, because we are waking up more American’s every day to their lies.

Thank you for your support and for joining the fight alongside us.

- The PolitiBrawl editors

(Piece continues)

Look at Texas.

The controversy surrounding EPIC City was never really about a housing development. It was about trust. Texans looked at a proposed Muslim-centered development containing a mosque, school, community facilities, and more than a thousand homes and asked a basic question: who governs and under what principles?

Those are not extremist questions. They are American questions.

Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton, legislators, regulators, and local residents became involved because they recognized something larger was at stake. Americans have every right to ask how communities will be governed, whether constitutional protections will apply equally, and whether religious preferences have any place in housing, governance, or public life.

Then came the schools.

In Wiley, Texas, parents learned that outside groups were distributing Qurans, promoting materials explaining Sharia, offering hijabs to students, and conducting religious outreach during the school day. School officials later acknowledged procedural failures. Parents packed meetings demanding answers. The outrage was immediate because Americans understand the difference between religious freedom and religious recruitment.

Look at Dearborn, Michigan.

Officials correctly point out that American law governs the city. No one disputes that. But that response avoids the real question. Dearborn has become a symbol of a larger national debate over assimilation, cultural separation, political identity, and whether America still expects newcomers to embrace a common national culture.

Americans are repeatedly told there is nothing to discuss. Yet the discussion continues because millions of Americans can see the transformation occurring with their own eyes. They see communities becoming increasingly defined by religious and cultural identity rather than by a shared American identity. They see political leaders unwilling to acknowledge the tension. They see critics attacked rather than answered.

That is why this issue refuses to disappear. The issue is not whether Muslims can practice Islam. They can.

The issue is not whether Americans are free to worship as they choose. They are. The issue is whether America still believes in constitutional supremacy.

There cannot be one law for Christians, another for Muslims, another for Jews, and another for everyone else. There cannot be competing legal systems, competing loyalties, and competing sources of authority.

There is one Constitution.

Every member of Congress swears an oath to defend it. Every judge swears an oath to uphold it. Every elected official derives authority from it.

Not from a church. Not from a mosque. Not from any religious doctrine. From the Constitution.

The real question is not why states are passing these protections. The real question is why they believe they have to.

America’s 250th birthday should be a celebration of the greatest experiment in self-government the world has ever known. It should also serve as a reminder that free societies do not survive on autopilot. They survive because citizens are willing to defend the principles that made them successful in the first place.

Civilizations rarely collapse because they are conquered from the outside. More often they decline because they lose confidence in themselves.

The Founders gave us a Constitution. Not a suggestion. Not one option among many. The supreme law of the United States.

The fact that this still needs to be said, loudly and unapologetically, in 2026 is the real story.

Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government the Founders had created. His answer has never been more relevant than it is today.

A republic. If you can keep it.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.