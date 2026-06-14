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Jane's avatar
Jane
12m

We cannot let Muslims take over our country! Start with never allowing Sharia Law, or developing their own separate "communities".

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Howard Yourow's avatar
Howard Yourow
26m

Specifics, please !

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