Sen. John Kennedy fired back at woke Sen. Alex Padilla during a tense hearing on illegal immigration.

“Illegal immigration is illegal, duh…”

Click To Watch Video

“Look, I think we all agree that we should target all violent criminals whether they’re immigrants or not immigrants,” Padilla said. “But here’s an inconvenient truth for many, it’s that immigrants documented and undocumented are critical to the success of our economy! Because the percentage of immigrants who are violent criminals are a very small percentage!”

Kennedy waited his turn, before returning fire, “I don’t know how many foreign nationals came into our country illegally under President Biden; 8 million, 10 million, 12 million, I do know that it was a lot,… we probably added about 4 Nebraskas to the United States.”

“Most Americans don’t support illegal immigration, they think illegal immigration is illegal, duh… It doesn’t make them racist, they look at the border like they look at the front door of their home. Most Americans lock their door at night. They don’t do that because they hate everyone on the outside, they do it because they love everyone on the inside!”

Watch the tense showdown here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

What we are seeing right now is truly historic.

President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.

But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…

“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”

If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.

Read The Great American Reset now.

Yours Truly,

SEAN HANNITY

Click To Learn More

Brave “detransitioner” rallies against trans surgeries for children, applauds crucial SCOTUS decision

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner and outspoken advocate against transgender surgeries for children, applauded the Supreme Court’s review of Tennessee’s gender-care ban, saying if such a prohibition had been federal law during her childhood, she never would have undergone puberty blockers, hormones or a double mastectomy.

She told The Daily Wire the case matters deeply to her , arguing a national ban could have spared her and her family years of abuse and harmful medical advice.

Cole spoke at a rally outside the Supreme Court as arguments in U.S. v. Skrmetti began , aligning with Tennessee in asserting such laws protect children from irreversible treatments.

She said in her speech: “I’m somebody who went through this as a child, and I’ve seen just how absolutely horrific it is not to just go through the trend, the process of a medical transition, but to do so while you’re still developing. I was put on puberty blockers, a chemical castration drug to stop my puberty, and weekly testosterone injections at the age of 13. And at 15 years old, I underwent an irreversible surgery to remove my breasts. Absolutely no child should ever be given the chance to go through any of this because it is abusive, it’s detrimental to their development, and they deserve better.”

She emphasized parental manipulation by gender-care professionals and the dangers around these invasive procedures, with things like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones posing dangers to bone growth, voice damage, and infertility.

Attacks on I.C.E. officers increased 500%: report

Reports of I.C.E agent assaults have sky-rocketed 500%, according to DHS data.

Attacks Increased: U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports a 500% surge in assaults on I.C.E agents, with personnel facing attacks while conducting arrests nationwide. The data came after anti-I.C.E rioters attacked an I.C.E facility in Portland last week, among many recent protests of a similar nature, most notably in LA, spanning nationwide.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Daily Wire that I.C.E agents “put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens” and blamed Democrat leaders for contributing to the violence. Her statement comes after Democrats like Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell reportedly doxxed several I.C.E agents, putting them on the chopping block of angry protesters.

There is now an ongoing battle between federal agents and Democratic leaders, with leaders like McLaughlin insisting that “there will be repercussions” for those who protect illegal immigrants and promote violence against law enforcement.

Gavin Newsom is so scared of the woke mob he can’t even call his wife a woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom drew a lot of criticism for referring to his wife as “First Partner” instead of “wife” or “First Lady” in a birthday post, prompting backlash on social media.