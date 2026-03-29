Sen. John Kennedy humiliated Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for his flimsy climate change alarmism, asking him a few simple questions about his position on oil and gas that he couldn’t seem to handle.

“It’s gonna cost us a trillion dollars,… we don’t lower world temperature a fraction of a degree if we look at forest fires! What do we do?!!” Kennedy grilled Raskin.

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$3B network behind “No Kings” protests, including communist groups calling for “revolution”

A network of roughly 500 organizations with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the nationwide “No Kings” protest that took place Saturday, with George Soros-funded Indivisible leading coordination while radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham plan to bring a message of “revolution,” according to a Fox News Digital investigation.

Why it matters: Socialist groups are using the large demonstrations to spread revolutionary messaging, with one message saying “people everywhere are becoming increasingly hostile to the Trump agenda, and more sympathetic to revolution. Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines.” The Party for Socialism and Liberation called for “Socialist Contingents” in DC, while Maine activists organized a “Unified Leftist Contingent” declaring “these systems don’t fall without pressure. We are here to organize, disrupt and build power to win something new.”

The strategy: Singham’s network includes the People’s Forum, Party for Socialism and Liberation, ANSWER Coalition, and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. The network’s messaging echoes Singham’s rhetoric describing the U.S. as “fascism” and advocates Mao Zedong’s “People’s War” doctrine, which calls for revolutionary movements to embed inside broader political struggles and radicalize them from within, allowing smaller ideological movements to spread messaging and recruit activists through large protests’ national media attention.

Mamdani’s new deputy mayor for community safety led Soros-funded group that pushed defunding police, abolishing jails

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new deputy mayor for community safety, Renita Francois, previously led George Soros-funded Beyond Impact, which pushed defunding police and abolishing jails through groups like “Dream Defenders”—a “black-led, feminist, socialist, abolitionist” organization “fighting for a world without prisons, police, capitalism, and imperialism.”

The money: Francois, 42, will reportedly earn $290,000 annually heading the “Office of Community Safety” with a $260 million budget to shift “nonviolent” 911 mental-health calls from NYPD to social workers.

Why it matters: Beyond Impact received over $51 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundation in the past decade, spending $35 million backing election initiatives and criminal-justice reforms like cashless bail, with $16.8 million for “political campaign activity” in 2024 alone. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch testified only 2% of calls would be diverted (86,000 of 4.3 million in 2024), while retired NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar warned “it’s just going to go very bad quickly if there’s confusion” and the administration is “trying to reinvent the wheel.”

The criticism: Council Minority Leader David Carr called it “a $260 million boondoggle to fill a campaign promise and find new ways to keep dangerous criminals out of jail,” saying “New York City already has an Office of Community Safety—it’s called the NYPD.” Francois has no law enforcement experience and spent seven years working for “far-left former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio” before joining Beyond Impact in 2022.

Somaliland calls for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s extradition after VP Vance claims she committed immigration fraud

The Republic of Somaliland called for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s extradition after Vice President JD Vance claimed during a podcast interview with Benny Johnson that the Minnesota congresswoman “definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America.” Vance said he has spoken with White House immigration advisor Stephen Miller about potential legal action, asking “how do you go after her, how do you investigate her, how do you actually do the thing, how do you build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”