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Edward's avatar
Edward
39m

Again a Dems who is a Jew who rejects Jesus and will be damned in the end. So there is some good news he will be in hell and we will be happy 😃

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Ken warfle's avatar
Ken warfle
40m

Because democrats skim a large portion of that $1.7 trillion

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