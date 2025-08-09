Opinion:

Earlier this year, President Trump nominated attorney and political commentator, Paul Ingrassia, to head the Office of Special Counsel, or OSC. The OSC plays a critical role in ensuring the federal workforce remains competent and merit-based, and thus able to carry out some of the most important aspects of the President’s agenda, which continues to have overwhelming support from the public, through the reduction of waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. Mr. Ingrassia currently serves as the President’s White House liaison for the Department of Homeland Security, where he has directly overseen the hiring of more than 200 political appointees over the last seven months, a record-setting pace. The impressiveness of this feat is underscored by the DHS’s sprawling size and scope: it encompasses dozens of subagencies with wide-ranging, mission critical functions like ICE, FEMA, and TSA. These components are indispensable to securing the homeland from threats while furthering the President’s policies on border security and immigration, with the ultimate aim to protect ordinary Americans.

With Mr. Ingrassia’s nomination to head OSC, the President has tapped a powerful voice that can help transform many of the President’s promises into permanent fixtures in the federal government. These include making government overall more efficient through the enforcement of laws like the Whistleblower Protection Act that are aimed at reducing bureaucratic waste by eliminating DEI programs created by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, saving potentially millions (if not more) of taxpayer dollars in the process.

Also, the Special Counsel can play a decisive role in ending the politicization of government agencies that have disproportionately targeted conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters, through lawfare and other tactics, in recent years. One way it can do this is by ending the disparate enforcement of the Hatch Act: rather than being used as a weapon to target Trump supporters, it can be restored to its original and proper function as a mechanism to ensure the federal workforce remains laser focused on expertise, not politics or cronyism. That way, it might cultivate the best and the brightest in service to the needs of the public – rather than special interests or extremist ideologies.

Because Mr. Ingrassia is a passionate, intelligent, and reform-minded political outsider, his nomination is expected to run into some institutional headwinds. Criticism against Mr. Ingrassia’s nomination has been already lodged against him by the usual culprits in the left-wing media: CNN, MSBNC, and NPR, only serving as proof that he is exactly the kind of person who can bring real change to the system.

But the narrative surrounding Mr. Ingrassia’s nomination has not been all negative: in addition to the steadfast support Mr. Ingrassia has received from President Trump’s White House and the grassroots, several highly influential organizations have also backed his nomination, and have done so with increasing boldness in recent weeks.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with AMAC

If you’re 50 or older and looking for a conservative alternative to AARP, now’s the perfect time to make the switch.

AMAC – the Association of Mature American Citizens – is America’s fastest-growing senior organization, and right now, they’re offering a FREE membership for a limited time. That’s right – no credit card, no strings attached.

With AMAC, you’ll be part of a community that shares your values: faith, family, and freedom. Members enjoy access to exclusive benefits, including:

Money-saving discounts on travel, insurance, and everyday essentials

The AMAC Magazine , packed with news and insights from a conservative perspective

Updates on the issues that matter most to you – like Social Security, Medicare, Border Security, and more!

A chance to get involved through AMAC Action, their grassroots advocacy network

Whether you’re looking to save money, stay informed, or make a difference, AMAC is here for you – and now it won’t cost you a dime to get started.

👉 Join the movement today and claim your free membership here:

Claim My Free Membership

No pressure. No politics you don’t agree with. Just real benefits for real Americans.

(Piece continued)

Support has come to Mr. Ingrassia from pro-Israel groups like Morton Klein’s Zionist Organization of America, who described Mr. Ingrassia as “a talented young professional … [and] an ally … with the capability to do the right job.”

Arie Lipnick, who serves on the Board of Governors for the Combating Anti-Semitism Movement expressed similar sentiments, describing Mr. Ingrassia’s nomination as “an urgent priority for the Jewish community” and requesting that “the Committee advance Mr. Ingrassia without delay.”

Likewise, the Israeli Heritage Foundation, an organization headed by former Trump Sports Council member Dr. Stephen Soloway and includes current Holocaust Memorial Council Board member, Jonathan Burkan, also wrote a glowing recommendation to the Homeland Security & Government Affairs Senate Committee, which oversees the nomination for OSC. Writing on behalf of the organization, Dr. Soloway, the executive president of IHF, vouched for Mr. Ingrassia’s character “as a positive force for good in the world.”

The written statements of support to the Senate HSGAC Committee from these groups completely undercuts the left-wing narrative that Mr. Ingrassia is anti-Semitic or otherwise unqualified for the job due to his loyalty to President Trump and dedicated service to the administration. Instead, they portray him as a worthy, intelligent, and results-driven leader, who will work tirelessly to restore justice, fairness, and democratic accountability to America’s civil service.

All this is true: Mr. Ingrassia’s career has been driven by the core tenets of our constitutional system. He has relentlessly advocated for the rule of law, due process, and fair and impartial justice, understanding the inexorable alignment between the liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights and the divine law. Mr. Ingrassia understands better than anyone that a society cannot remain truly free unless it fully devotes itself to the natural truths that undergird our justice system. These truths are expressed in such bedrock constitutional as the freedom to speak, the presumption of innocence, and the right to a fair trial untainted by political animus or partisanship of any sort.

With a mounting litany of issues across the federal workforce, the urgency to confirm President Trump’s pick for Office of Special Counsel obtains outsized importance. Mr. Ingrassia’s confirmation would be a watershed moment for many reasons. Most immediately, there is a necessity to restore a culture of competence to the civil service. This includes everything from shoring up merit-based standards in critical agencies like the TSA and FAA —verifying that the systems over which these agencies preside are managed effectively — to ensuring our veterans are integrated seamlessly into the workforce, with their employment rights safeguarded and respected.

Over the long run, and arguably even more important, Mr. Ingrassia’s confirmation would perhaps be the surest signal yet that President Trump’s agenda will indeed have a generational impact. At 30, Mr. Ingrassia is poised to be one of the youngest Senate-confirmed nominees in American history. His confirmation would all but guarantee that President Trump’s movement lasts beyond just the next four years, leaving a permanent and positive mark on the way business in Washington, DC operates well into the future.