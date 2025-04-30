Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparred with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for claiming that President Trump is “wildly exaggerating” the reduction in consumer costs during his first 100 days.

Click To Watch Video

Collins challenged Trump’s claim that the cost of eggs were down 87%, “if they were, people would be paying $.50 for a dozen eggs which obviously you know that they’re not.”

“Well the fact is they’re down!” Mullin fired back. “At the height they were at 9.1%, so it depends what metric you’re using,… they’re down to 2.4% now inflation, that’s a significant drop!”

“Why not just say they’re down 52% or 53% instead of 87%?” Collins pushed back.

Mullins called out Collins and CNN for not caring this much about consumer inflation during the Biden administration as it was soaring to unspeakable heights. “Why was it in the first 100 days the President was able to bring down inflation to 2.4% and have $5 trillion of investments into the United States?! Why wasn’t that happening during the last 4 years of the Biden administration?!!”

Collins disagreed that the Biden administration wasn’t held to account by the media for their disastrous economy, before steering the conversation to Trump’s recent polling.

“Is there any sense when you look at those numbers that the White House needs to change course?” Collins asked the Senator.

Mullin again emphasized the $5 trillion the Trump administration secured in economic investment in the U.S. as well as a steep drop in inflation. “Numbers don’t lie!”

Watch the live clash here:

Click To Watch Video

Together With BrightMeds

Remember when you felt unstoppable?

Back then, you didn’t second-guess yourself.

You didn’t make excuses. You just knew.

That feeling doesn’t have to be gone for good.

Quietly, thousands of men are finding their edge again, without stepping into a doctor’s office or talking to a single pharmacist.

It’s a real medical option.

It works.

And it shows up in a plain box at your door.

No big declarations. No drama.

Just a shift. And it’s yours to make.

👉 Get back to the man you were »

Confidence wasn’t a memory.

It was your baseline. Time to reset.

Learn More

Robert DeNiro’s son comes out as transgender

Airyn De Niro, formerly Aaron, the 29-year-old child of actor Robert De Niro, has publicly come out as a transgender woman during an interview with LGBTQ focused outlet “Them.”

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn told the outlet. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

De Niro, a longtime Trump hater, has 7 children with 4 different women. Airyn’s mother is actress Toukie Smith, who dated De Niro from 1988 to 1996.

“I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres. My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path… I would want [success] to happen on my own merit,” Airyn explained.

“Obviously, no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight,” he continued. “They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

Airyn said he hoped to be an inspiration for “at least one other person like me who is black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small.”

Robert De Niro has previously called President Trump “stupid” and “a punk” in a video released by Anonymous Content as part of the "Get Out the Vote" campaign featuring several other elitist, out of touch celebrities.

“It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo has wound up where he has!” DeNiro said in the video. “i’d like to punch him in the face…”

Mullins wasn’t the only Republican to take Collins to task this week…

GOP Senator fact checks CNN on the spot during disappointing live interview

U.S. Secretary of the interior Doug Burgum ran circles around CNN’s Kaitlan Collins with facts on Trump’s tariffs her liberal logic could not rebuke.

Watch Video

In the segment, Collins pressed Burgum on the effectiveness of Trump’s international tariffs to promote American domestic production.

“What do you say to the small business owners who look at that and say, you know, the big companies are getting a break but we, because we’re small businesses, are not?” Collins asked.

“If a small retailer is buying goods and selling goods that is made in the United States, tariffs aren’t a part of their life. There are no tariffs on products made in the United States.”

The conversation transitioned to energy, and the current administration’s efforts to make it affordable for Americans.

“Every sector depends on energy. President Trump has wisely kept energy out of all these tariff discussions."

“Any country that does not have their own energy security, has no national security,” Burgum said.

Collins then made a fatal error, crediting the Biden administration for the highest levels of American oil production.

Burgum immediately steered her straight.

“All time oil production under Biden was because of Trump! It was in spite of Biden. I was running a state that was a natural resources states, and we were fighting the Federal Government. The Federal Government wasn’t even holding the legally required lease sales during the Biden Administration,” Burgum said.

“They didn’t take responsibility because it wasn’t very popular with their voters,” Collins meagerly countered.

“Affordable electricity is popular with everyone, and America needs to make sure we don’t lose the thing. I mean, take a look at what’s happening in Europe right now with this 60 million people in a blackout, brownout. We came very close to that happening in America because the Biden Administration policy so dangerously eroded baseload in favor of having unreliable, intermittent sources,” Burgum said.

Watch Burgum brutally fact check Collins on live T.V.:

Watch Video