Sen. Markwayne Mullin set the record straight on CNN about President Trump accepting Qatar’s luxury jet gift despite Democrat outcries.

Mullin refused to let him spin the story…

CNN host Jake Tapper raised concerns that Attorney General Pam Bondi formerly was a lobbyist to the United States on behalf of Qatar, “Do you have any concerns about her giving the clearance?” Tapper asked Mullin.

“Why is this an issue?! I can’t figure it out!” Mullin asked. “Last time I checked, we were okay when France gave us the Statue of Liberty.”

“Some of the concerns I’ve heard raised, again by conservatives as well as liberals, is that Qatar is the home country of the political leadership of Hamas, Qatar has funded terrorism, Qatar is the supplier of propaganda via Al Jazeera,… people do not think that Qatar is a good faith actor on the world stage.

Mullin fired back, explaining that talks to gift the jet to the U.S. began under the Biden administration a year ago, “No one is discussing that part! They’re just discussing that the deal ended with President Trump! Maybe the media doesn’t know, maybe I’ll give you a pass on that one!”

Young Republican FIRES BACK at Jasmine Crockett for trashing Trump in front of congress

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill fired back at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for accusing President Trump and his administration of “ignoring” law and order to achieve his ends.

Gill called Crockett and the rest of the Democrats out for being bold hypocrites.

“Imagine the type of world where the President does whatever he wants and no one can reign him in!” Crockett exclaimed. “It’s a world that right now many people are afraid of!”

“If Joe Biden would’ve done an executive order despite what the Supreme Court said, that would’ve been a problem!” she added. “What it means to have law and order in this country is that you follow the order and you go through the appeals process even if you dislike what the judge did!”

Gill began his response by directly addressing Crockett’s complaints. “In the lead up to the 2024 election, Democrats knew that they couldn’t fairly win, they were running a candidate who’s cognitive state was declining before our very eyes on national T.V. while they were trying to tell us that he was sharper than ever,” he began. “They were trying to tell the American people that defunding the police makes our communities safer, that men can get pregnant and should be sharing locker rooms with our daughters,…”

“In order to get over this messaging issue they began to flood the country with people that they thought would eventually become Democrat voters!” Gill explained. “What we witnessed was a grotesque exercise of raw political power by the Democrats against their enemies!”

Watch Gill tear Crockett and the Democrats apart for their crocodile tears over Trump’s “abuse of power.”

Biden’s cancer diagnosis raises “cover up” red flags

Former President Joe Biden, 82, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, graded a Gleason score of 9, after a “small nodule” was found during a recent medical exam. The cancer has spread to his bones, his spokesman confirmed. Medical experts have expressed disbelief that such an advanced stage went undetected, given Biden’s access to routine healthcare. Prostate cancer is typically caught early through PSA blood tests, recommended for men over 50.

Dr. Howard Formman called it “inconceivable” that Biden’s condition wasn’t monitored earlier, noting that a Gleason 9 cancer would have shown elevated PSA levels for years. He questioned how Biden, who likely underwent frequent PSA tests, could be diagnosed so late. Dr. Steven Quay echoed these concerns, explaining that even aggressive prostate cancer takes 5-7 years to metastasize without treatment. He suggested it would be “malpractice” for Biden’s cancer to be first detected at this stage in May 2025, implying the diagnosis may have been known but not disclosed during his presidency.

Donald Trump Jr. speculated about a possible “cover-up” regarding Biden’s health.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” the President’s son wrote on Truth Social.

Despite the concerns, Biden’s team has not addressed the timeline of his diagnosis. Experts hope treatment can maximize his quality of life. The situation has raised serious red flags about transparency in reporting the health of the president to the American people.