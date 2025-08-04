Sen. John Kennedy exploded at Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen for claiming President Trump’s agenda would strip Medicaid from deserving participants, revealing instead that millions of Americans are fraudulently “double dipping” on benefits, which Trump’s bill will put a stop to in a hurry.

“The center for Medicaid and Medicare services just came out with a report,” Kennedy began. “Of those 10.5 million people that we’re ‘throwing off of Medicaid, 2.8 million of them are double dipping! That’s illegal!!”

“So yeah they’re going to lose their Medicaid! They should!!” Kennedy added.

Watch the fiery clash here:

Click To Watch Video

