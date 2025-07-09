Sen. John Kennedy put Prof. Richard Painter in his place during an explosive hearing, Wednesday, after the professor called Sen Kirsten Gillibrand a crook in an X post, accusing her of being corrupted by the crypto industry.

“You’re a wack job!!”

“Why do you think the crypto industry is buying Sen. Gillibrand?” Kennedy asked the professor, bluntly.

“I said look at the campaign contributions in the industry!!” Painter fired back. “You need to focus on this bill instead…”

“You called one of my colleagues a crook!” Kennedy exploded. “What evidence do you have,… You’re a wack job!”

“This isn’t middle school senator!!” Painter squaked back.

Trump on migrant farm workers: “There’s no amnesty”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out amnesty for undocumented farmworkers, saying his administration would support agriculture through a new work program while continuing mass deportations.

“There’s no amnesty,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. “We got to give the farmers the people they need, but we’re not talking amnesty.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins proposed replacing deported migrant laborers with able-bodied Medicaid recipients, citing a new requirement in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that mandates work or service for certain, able-bodied Medicaid beneficiaries. “There are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program,” Rollins said, adding that “there are plenty of workers in America.”

The law requires childless adults aged 18 to 64 to work at least 80 hours per month — or participate in education, community service, or approved work programs — to remain eligible for Medicaid, which currently serves about 70 million low-income Americans.

Trump also suggested a plan allowing farmers to vouch for longtime undocumented workers, potentially shielding them from deportation. “If a farmer is willing to vouch for these people… I think we’re going to have to just say that’s going to be good,” he said. “We don’t want to do [border security] where we take all the workers off the farms. We want the farms to do great.”

Jeffery Epstein’s brother attacks FBI memo concluding his brother’s alleged suicide

Mark Epstein is blasting federal investigators for reaffirming that his brother Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, calling the findings “stupid” and mocking the recent FBI memo.

Mark Epstein has been vocal that his brother was murdered , citing autopsy inconsistencies and the fact that his brother was reportedly looking forward to a bail hearing.

Mark Epstein said officials refused to provide him basic records , like the 911 call from the day of Jeffrey’s death, and claimed their statements only hurt their credibility. “Every time they say something or do something to try to quash the fact that he was most likely murdered, they put their foot further down their mouths,” Epstein said.

The FBI insists there was no evidence of a “client list” or blackmail operation involving the elite class and many celebrities in their official 128-page report. Ti also concluded that Epstein died by suicide in his New york CIty cell while awaiting trial. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate convicted of sex trafficking, told The Guardian, “I believe that he was murdered.”

Biden’s doctor BOLTS from congress when asked if he ever lied about the former president’s health

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who previously served as former President Joe Biden’s physician, invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions during a House Oversight Committee deposition on Wednesday, including whether he was ever told to lie about Biden’s health.

O’Connor only confirmed his name before exiting , prompting Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to call the move “unprecedented” and suggest it supported allegations of a cover-up regarding Biden’s mental and physical fitness.

Comer said the physician declined to answer both “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?” and “Did you ever believe President Biden was unfit to execute his duties?”

Comer referenced claims from the book Original Sin recently published by CNN’s Jake Tapper that senior Biden aides acted as a “Politburo” making key decisions in the White House as evidence of a broader effort to shield the president’s decline.

The committee plans to interview several former top Biden aides in the coming weeks as part of its investigation, including Ashley Williams, Ron Klain, and Anita Dunn.

Host of viral subway shorts deleted Kamala Harris interview: “It was really, really bad...”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris filmed a 2024 episode of the TikTok show “Subway Takes,” but the segment was never aired due to a “confusing and weird” interview, host Kareem Rahma said.

“Subway Takes” host Kareem Rahma