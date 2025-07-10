Sen. John Kennedy sounded off at Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar for supporting unacceptable government waste on bizarre woke foreign programs.

“You oughta hide your head in a bag!!” Kennedy exclaimed at the Democrats.

“Hacking away at public broadcasting, public radio, it’s not just short sighted, it’s dangerous, and the same for the foreign aid,” Klobuchar said. “These investments are a small cost compared to what we get out of them!”

Kennedy couldn’t let it go on any longer - “We’re giving $3 million to Iraq to do Sesame Street, maybe we can use that money somewhere else,… We’re giving $3 million to Zambia for circumcisions and vasectomies, we don’t need to be doing that!” Kennedy explained.

“We’re giving $3.6 million to Haiti for pastry cooking classes, cyber cafes, dance focus groups and male prostitutes, the president is saying we don’t need to do that,” Kennedy continued to read the absurd line items.

“That’s enough, you get the idea, that’s what’s called spending porn, triggers your gag reflex. Who decided to do this?! Congress didn’t, the bureaucrats did!” Kennedy said.

Federal judge BLOCKS Trump order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants

A federal judge on Thursday halted enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, calling the policy unconstitutional and granting nationwide class-action protections to all affected infants.

U.S. District Judge Joseph LaPlante issued an injunction blocking the order and certified a nationwide class limited to infants impacted by the measure, excluding parents from the case.

LaPlante found that the policy could inflict “irreparable harm” by violating the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause and disrupting more than a century of legal precedent. 22 other states also challenged the order when Trump initially signed it his first day in offce.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal swiftly, after the Supreme Court ruled last month that plaintiffs seeking nationwide relief must file as a class — a procedural decision that did not address the constitutionality of the order.

“The deprivation of citizenship, particularly when abrupt and in contrast to longstanding policy, raises profound constitutional concerns,” LaPlante wrote, adding that a full opinion will follow by the end of the day.

“Hallelujah!”: Hillary Clinton meme-maker gets sentence for ‘election interference’ dismissed

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a social media influencer sentenced in 2023 for posting memes that falsely claimed Hillary Clinton supporters could vote by text.

Prosecutors had argued Douglass Mackey’s memes amounted to 2016 election interference, accusing Mackey of conspiring with others to suppress votes by misleading the public, particularly targeting minority voters. His posts made a mockery of online voting, telling voters to text “Hillary” to a phone number instead of voting at the polls. Mackey was sentenced initially in 2023, but had been out on bail during an appeal.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the government failed to prove Mackey knowingly entered a conspiracy, noting that posting the memes alone didn’t constitute a criminal agreement.

“The mere fact that Mackey posted the memes... is not enough,” Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston wrote. “The government failed to offer sufficient evidence that Mackey even viewed — let alone participated in — any of these exchanges.”

Mackey, who used the alias “Ricky Vaughn,” reacted to the ruling on X, saying, “The case has been remanded to the district court with orders to immediately dismiss. Hallelujah!”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett lamented in a new podcast how she sobbed after seeing her colleague Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., get removed from a Department of Homeland Security press conference.