GOP Sen. John Kennedy called out anti-ICE Democrat sheriff Clarence Birkhead, calling him a liar for denying that he actively worked against ICE and refused to let them arrest an illegal immigrant criminal in his county.

“Do you need some water, because your pants are on fire!” Kennedy blasted the sheriff.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Health Science Institute

Pelosi retiring early after EXPLOSIVE humiliation?

She thought she’d gotten away with it…

Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare is happening RIGHT NOW…

5 buried government files have just been leaked online… And the explosive bombshells revealed inside have the entire Swamp QUAKING.

Because they’ve been kept under government lock and key for more than 55 YEARS.

Until today.

See the uncensored files HERE.

Learn More

P.S. She NEVER thought these files would go public (and when you see bombshell #1, you’ll understand why.) Watch now before this video is scrubbed from the internet forever.

Iran’s missile system is North Korea’s creation, with regime providing technology since 2005: report

Iran’s vast missile system threatening the U.S. and Israel was developed by North Korea, according to Bruce Bechtol, co-author of “Rogue Allies: The Strategic Partnership Between Iran and North Korea.” The missile Iran launched at Diego Garcia—roughly 2,500 miles away—was a Musudan, with Iran buying 19 from North Korea and taking delivery in 2005, meaning “they have had this capability since 2005 — and this is no ‘secret weapon.’” North Korea constructed a large missile test facility at Emamshahr in Iran’s Fars Province and a tracking facility at Tabas in South Khorasan province.

Why it matters: North Korea proliferated around 150 No Dong systems to Iran in the late 1990s and contracted to build a No Dong facility in Iran, which produces the Shahab-3—”almost an exact copy of the No Dong”—as well as the Emad (1,087-mile range) and Ghadr (1,212-mile range) used to target Israel, Arab neighbors, and U.S. bases. The North Koreans also spawned the Khorramshahr-4, which carries a warhead “larger than any other in Iran’s missile inventory” weighing 1.5 to 2 tons armed with “what appears to be cluster munitions.”

The partnership: Bechtol described the strategic relationship: “North Korea is the seller and Iran is the buyer. North Korea proliferates weapons systems, technology, parts and components, technicians, engineers and specialists and military capabilities (such as the building of underground facilities) to Iran. Iran pays North Korea with cash and oil. Simple as that.” He said the only way to stop this is through robust sanctions enforcement against North Korea, going after “banks, front companies and cyber entities in order to squeeze the money and contain or destroy the supply chain” and using the Proliferation Security Initiative, noting “if you cut off the supply chain, you cut off the proliferation.”

3,500 US troops arrive in Middle East on USS Tripoli as Iran warns American forces will be killed if Trump orders ground invasion

A force of 3,500 US sailors and Marines arrived in the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli over the weekend, bringing transport and strike fighter aircraft, assault and tactical assets, with the Pentagon allegedly preparing for weeks of boots-on-the-ground operations in Iran, according to US Central Command. Sources told The Washington Post that roughly 10,000 American troops are being considered for deployment to boost the already significant military presence in the Gulf region, though the troop movement would fall short of a full-scale invasion.

Why it matters: Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any deployment of ground forces would be met with widespread retaliation, saying Tehran’s forces are “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” according to state media. Trump has repeatedly suggested US troops could be deployed to secure Iran’s nuclear facilities and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade route currently under Tehran’s control, though he has not publicly acknowledged the Pentagon’s proposal.

The tensions: Ghalibaf, believed to be among top Iranian officials negotiating with mediators, suggested no peace talks could go forward as long as the US continues building up forces in the region, ultimately slamming a proposal for peace talks in Pakistan as a cover for the looming American invasion. Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintains the US can meet its objectives “without any ground troops,” while the White House says Trump has been given “maximum optionality” on how to proceed.

Border Czar Tom Homan blasts Democrats for holding DHS funding hostage over ICE enforcement tactics

White House Border Czar Tom Homan accused congressional Democrats of trying to force policy changes by withholding DHS funding, saying “they want changes in ICE tactics. They want changes in policy” rather than addressing budgetary constraints. Homan argued ICE is simply following laws consistent across administrations, saying “the same laws ICE follows today have been in place during the Clinton, Obama [administrations], and now. The law hasn’t changed,” adding lawmakers “can say they don’t want to abolish ICE — I’m in the room. They want to change operations so we arrest fewer people.”

Why it matters: The Senate passed a bipartisan measure to reopen most of DHS but excluded funding for ICE and parts of CBP, while House Republicans pushed a bill with full ICE funding, prolonging the stalemate. Tens of thousands of DHS employees, particularly TSA workers, have gone without pay for weeks, causing staffing shortages and airport delays. Trump signed an emergency order for TSA pay, with Homan saying “there is a plan to get these TSA agents paid, hopefully by tomorrow or Tuesday.”

The standoff: Homan rejected claims agents target sensitive locations, saying “they can’t point to a single instance—not one—where we’ve arrested anybody in a church or inside of a hospital,” and framed the dispute as separation-of-powers, arguing “if they don’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law. That’s their job.”

Damning ad highlights Roy Cooper’s 2017 push to repeal North Carolina bathroom bill as he dodges trans questions in Senate race

Nine years after then-North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill repealing a law requiring people to use bathrooms corresponding with their birth certificate, a new National Republican Senatorial Committee ad reveals his comments attacking the GOP-backed measure he called “mean spirited,” “a stain on our great state’s reputation,” and “one of the most discriminatory laws in the country.” Cooper campaigned on repealing HB2, saying he “could not tolerate it” and that “it’s important that we remove this horrible requirement that transgender people had to go to the restroom of their birth certificate.”