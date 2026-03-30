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Jim Walker's avatar
Jim Walker
9h

Democrats appear to have no conscience, and are actively working against the American citizen...

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
9h

Does any of the demonrats have any sense? The ICE people are here to get the criminal

illegals out of our country. And they don't really need to be criminal . If they really want to be

citizens, they can do it the right way.

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