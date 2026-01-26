ICE and Border Patrol agents fight for their lives in Minneapolis as protesters storm their hotel. And journalist have infiltrated a secret organizer Signal chat, exposing the scale and sophistication of these activists groups.

Sophisticated far-left network coordinated rapid response to Minneapolis shooting

A Fox News Digital investigation found that Saturday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old agitator Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents was driven by a complex network of far-left organizations using encrypted Signal chats, street alerts, and a sophisticated database called “MN ICE Plates” that tracked federal agents, with “rapid responders” already mobilized at the scene outside Glam Doll Donuts minutes before any shots were fired.

Real-time tracking and backup summoned before shooting occurred: At 9:50 a.m. ET, just before the killing, a user identified as “Willow” shared video of agents outside Glam Doll Donuts, and three minutes later another user “Salacious B. Crumb” summoned “backup needed” to the location, with local responders making at least 26 entries into the tracking database in the critical hours before and after the killing, documenting license plate numbers and details of alleged ICE vehicles around Nicollet Avenue.

National socialist/communist network mobilized protests within hours: Within hours of the 10:05 a.m. ET shooting, socialist leaders turbocharged their “rapid responders” in Minneapolis and mobilized street protesters from New York City to Los Angeles, with far-left activists descending on Nicollet Avenue and corrugated boxes of supplies—including “DESINER MASKS” and “FREE WINTER HATS”—lined up on sidewalks for protesters, as Vice President JD Vance observed “This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis. It is the direct consequence of far left agitators, working with local authorities.”

Billionaire Singham-funded groups spearheaded propaganda effort: A hub of communist and socialist nonprofit organizations emerged as key organizers, many funded by American-born billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a self-declared Marxist-Leninist living in Shanghai who has funded the People’s Forum in New York City since 2017 as an “incubator” for socialist and communist groups, with BreakThrough News—a 501(c)(3) propaganda arm of the People’s Forum—breaking the news widely at 10:48 a.m. ET with a dramatic video that garnered 4.1 million views by Sunday afternoon.

Former Vikings star accuses Minneapolis of protecting illegal “thugs”

Former Minnesota Vikings captain and University of Minnesota football star Jack Brewer accused Minneapolis authorities of protecting illegal migrant “thugs” and said Democrats in the state only opposed ICE’s actions because the agency was “deporting their voters,” telling Fox News Digital “There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality.”

Brewer calls for National Guard, criticizes open-door immigration: Brewer urged President Trump to “send in the National Guard” with “curfews” and “real consequences for attacking law enforcement,” condemning America’s open-door immigration policy and claiming people from “Third World countries” don’t have American values, saying “You can’t allow people to come into your country who don’t carry the same morals and values that you do. That’s what’s happening.”

Former athlete directly attacks Mayor Frey over Somali community: Brewer, who was presented with the key to the city of Minneapolis by liberal Mayor Jacob Frey in 2018, directly attacked the mayor saying “I wish I could lock the doors on that city and not let him back in if I had the power. What he has done is absolutely ridiculous. He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them.”

Trump deploys border czar Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations

President Donald Trump announced Monday he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to report “directly to me” and help lead ICE operations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarifying “Tom Homan will be managing ICE operations on the ground in Minnesota and coordinating with others on the ongoing fraud investigations.”

Trump announces investigations into $20B fraud and Rep. Ilhan Omar: Trump wrote on Truth Social that “a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota” and that “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars.”

Deployment follows two protester deaths, ICE agent permanently maimed: Homan’s deployment comes amid widespread unrest in the Twin Cities after two anti-ICE protesters—Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti—were killed by federal agents this month, while federal officials say violent unrest directly derailed one immigration arrest last week, leaving an ICE agent permanently maimed after a protester bit off part of his finger, forcing agents to abandon the operation and allowing the suspect to escape.

