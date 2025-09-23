Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka exploded at a Times Radio host, demanding he provide just one concrete example of President Donald Trump acting like an authoritarian after he accused Trump of being one.

Jimmy Kimmel is back, without an apology to Charlie Kirk’s family

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel negotiated his return directly with Disney CEO Bob Iger and will address the controversy in his Tuesday monologue but will not apologize for falsely claiming Charlie Kirk's alleged killer was part of the "MAGA gang," despite authorities saying the suspect held left-wing views.

Major affiliates may still refuse to air the show: Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group, which own dozens of ABC affiliates, had demanded Kimmel apologize to Kirk's family and donate to Turning Point USA, with Turning Point's spokesperson saying Disney's decision to bring Kimmel back is "their mistake to make" and affiliates don't have to follow suit.

Hollywood rallies behind Kimmel amid censorship claims: Approximately 400 entertainment figures including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, and Robert De Niro signed an ACLU letter condemning the suspension as government censorship, while Howard Stern canceled his Disney+ subscription and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner accused the company of capitulating to "intimidation" from Washington.

White House denies government pressure: The administration rejected claims of free speech suppression, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson calling Kimmel a "low-ratings loser" and stating the suspension was "a talent problem" not a free speech issue, while Disney cited avoiding "further inflaming a tense situation" as the reason for the temporary suspension.

Customer receives hateful message on Starbucks cup after ordering Charlie Kirk’s famous order

Ohio resident Autumn Perkins ordered Charlie Kirk's favorite drink (mint majesty with two honeys) at a Kroger-operated Starbucks location and discovered an employee had written "racist's fav drink" on the side of the cup.

Employee fired after admitting to writing message: After Perkins spoke to the manager, the employee admitted to writing the hateful message and was subsequently terminated by Kroger, with both Starbucks and Kroger condemning the behavior as unacceptable and contrary to their values.

Perkins emphasizes Kirk's message of respect: The customer said she believes Kirk stood for respectful disagreement, stating "we don't have to agree on everything" but "we can't communicate and grow if we're disrespecting each other," while agreeing that termination was appropriate given that "actions have repercussions."

Customer vows to boycott Starbucks: Perkins announced she no longer plans to spend money at Starbucks despite frequently visiting the chain while traveling, saying "I don't intend to spend another penny at Starbucks — and as far as I'm concerned, neither will my children or anybody else in my family who will listen to me."

North Carolina officer fired after declaring himself “Antifa” and calling for violence against “traitors”

Brian Edwards, 37, a corporal with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, was terminated after posting on BlueSky that he identified as "Antifa" and called for "war crimes trials" against right-wing "traitors," suggesting bringing back the guillotine for executions.

“There will be war crimes trials and I can’t wait to see every one of them thrown into prison for the rest of their lives,” Edwards wrote. “It may even be time to bring back the guillotine.”

Posts violated department conduct policies: Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood confirmed Edwards' termination for violating the office's standards of conduct and social network policies, emphasizing the need to "maintain the public trust" and "treat everyone with dignity and respect."

Trump designates Antifa as terrorist organization: President Donald Trump declared Antifa a "major terrorist organization" on Wednesday, citing the group's involvement in violent riots following George Floyd's death in 2020, Portland riots in 2021, and the 2019 assault on journalist Andy Ngo.

