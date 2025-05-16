Trump official Sebastian Gorka called out a Politico journalist for her outlet referring to deported illegal immigrant and suspected gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a “Maryland father.”

He did not hold back… “This is why Politico is a joke!!”

The reporter asked Gorka if it was ever okay to forego due process.

“Never happened,… this is another fake news canard,” Gorka answered. “Let me be clear! When an organization is designated by the Secretary of State, as a foreign terrorists organization, every single stinking member is a terrorists by U.S. law!”

Gorka was interrupted by noised being made by the crowd. “Are you really hissing?! What kind of a child are you?! We’re trying to save lives and you’re hissing!” Gorka snapped. “Go back to high school and play spitball!!”

He continued to scold the reporter for her outlet’s use of the phrase “Maryland man” and “Maryland father” to refer to Abrego Garcia, who was designated as a terrorist by the Trump administration for his alleged affiliation with MS-13.

The Politico journalist continued to insist that Abrego Garcia did not receive due process before being deported to El Salvador. “I think that transparency as to why that designation is given to a certain person is important,” she argued.

“The letters ‘MS13’ on their knuckles doesn’t help?” Gorka asked sarcastically. "This is why Politico is a joke! This is why you are fake news and gutter press!"

Scott Jennings EXPOSES CNN hypocrites who don’t want South African refugees to come to U.S.

Scott Jennings called out Democrat CNN panelists for opposing the Trump Administration giving 59 South Africans refugee status in the U.S. as they flee a black nationalist dictatorship consuming their homeland.

“Why are Afrikaners being allowed in who are white?” CNN’s Ashley Allison asked, parading on the falsehood that the Trump administration is racist, especially in relation to its crackdown on the southern border immigration crisis.

Scott Jennings, former George W. Bush special assistant and conservative commentator, refused to play CNN’s game.

“We’re talking about fifty-something people, and the people who are angriest about this today had NO problems with twenty million coming here. Some of the worst people in world coming here,” Jennings said.

“They reformed their constitution under the great leader of Nelson Mandela. That allowed for a racial reconciliation, one that this country has yet to do,” Allison returned.

Allison, vehemently against the South African arrival, then completely shifted, catching herself in her own hypocritical web.

“They are being given special treatment when there is not a genocide happening in South Africa and they just don’t like the law of the land!”

“If the Afrikaners don’t actually like the land, they can leave that country!” Jennings fired back.

“They are! They’re leaving. They’re coming here.”

