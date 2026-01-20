Sean Hannity lost his temper live on Fox News at Democrat dunce Rep. Shri Thanedar for refusing to stand in respect for Laken Riley and other families who lost children to violent illegal immigrants.

“If your mother or daughter was raped by an illegal immigrant, you voted against the bill that would deport these illegals convicted of sex crimes!” Hannity confronted the Democrat. “Why would you vote for that?!!”

Hannity had NO MERCY!

Trump calls church protesters “professional insurrectionists,” demands jail or deportation

President Donald Trump blasted anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minnesota church during Sunday’s service as “professionals” who are “highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics,” demanding they be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country” in an early-morning Truth Social post Tuesday, while the Department of Justice investigates the raid on Cities Church in St. Paul.

Trump demands Walz and Omar be “first to go,” calls for investigation: Trump declared that Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar should be “first to go” and demanded “Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!” after DHS shared video of the church protest and accused Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “whipping these mobs into a frenzy and then allowing them to run rampant,” claiming protesters are “going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement.”

Protesters targeted pastor allegedly moonlighting as ICE director: The protest, which was joined by former CNN anchor Don Lemon, saw churchgoers harassed and stalked into the streets by demonstrators who called out resident pastor David Eastwood for allegedly working for ICE, with the pastor’s personal information appearing to match that of the David Easterwood identified in court filings as the acting director of the ICE St. Paul field office who appeared alongside DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a Minneapolis press conference in October.

Software engineers berated by anti-ICE mob during lunch

A group of white male software engineers dressed casually in sweatshirts and jackets were eating lunch at Clancey’s Deli in Minneapolis when one of them got an alert on an anti-ICE Signal chat telling members that plainclothes agents were at the restaurant, prompting dozens of anti-ICE agitators to flock to the restaurant and peer into the window.

Watch:

Crowd hurls insults, calls them “pedophiles” and “bootlickers”: After the group left, they were met on the street with derision from the crowd shouting “You’re a f------ bootlicker b----!” and “Get out of our f------ neighborhood!” with Lee, one of the engineers, saying “Next thing we know, people are yelling, ‘I hope you die,’ and calling us pedophiles,” while the crowd appeared unconvinced even after one man tried explaining “We do custom apps for a whole bunch of companies around Minnesota and the country.”

Engineer politically aligned with anti-ICE cause shocked by attack: The person who received the message on the “SW Minneapolis Rapid Response” chat is aligned politically with the anti-ICE cause, with Lee telling Alpha News “My friend was shocked. He’s on the [anti-ICE] side politically. He lives nearby. He’s eaten there before. And suddenly he’s seeing messages saying we’re ICE,” while one engineer told the crowd “The way you guys are acting? No. And I don’t support ICE either. I’m just trying to enjoy my lunch!”

President Trump’s first year back in review

President Donald Trump has been back in office for one year as of today, and his agenda has operated at warp speed to make America prosperous, healthy, secure, and great again.