Sean Hannity destroyed Democrat ICE basher Rep. Ro Khanna live on Fox News for refusing to admit the truth about the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

“EXCUSE ME! You’re out there demonizing them, calling them Nazi Gestapo fascist!” Hannity exploded at the Democrat. “It’s gotta stop!!”

House Oversight investigates Ilhan Omar’s wealth surge amid fraud scandal

The House Oversight Committee is investigating “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s family wealth after it reportedly skyrocketed from nearly broke to up to $30 million in just one year according to her 2024 disclosure forms, with Chairman James Comer saying staff lawyers are exploring subpoenaing Omar’s husband Tim Mynett over allegedly shady business practices, telling The NY Post “There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years. It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”

Investment firm Rose Lake Capital raises red flags: Mynett’s investment firm Rose Lake Capital, formed in 2022, had only $42.44 in its bank account in late 2022 but rocketed in value from zero to up to $25 million in just a year, with Wall Street sources expressing shock they’d never heard of the firm despite its website boasting “billions of dollars of assets under management,” while the firm is not registered with the SEC despite claiming to do private equity work that would typically require registration.

FBI briefed on suspicions during Biden administration: Federal law enforcement is probing Omar and her politically-connected husband, with a source saying “We are investigating all politicians potentially connected to any of this [fraud] in Minnesota,” while associates brought information to the FBI’s attention in 2024 about alleged irregularities and questions about where the money was coming from, wondering whether the businesses—including a winery—”might be up to something improper, since none had a public track record.”

Former advisors claim they weren’t told about listing: The firm scrubbed prominent names from its website including former Sen. Max Baucus, who told The Post he had a single phone call in 2022 and was never asked permission to be listed as an “advisor,” saying the emails “sounded a little bit fishy,” while former Trump Special Envoy J. Peter Pham said he had one meeting and “can’t say anything” about Mynett and Omar’s “sudden coming into riches,” as the company recently deactivated its LinkedIn page and removed partner Will Hailer’s listing.

DOJ investigating Walz and Frey for obstruction of ICE operations

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for obstruction, focusing on whether they violated federal law prohibiting conspiracy “to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any person from accepting or holding any office, trust, or place of confidence under the United States, or from discharging any duties thereof,” with both officials reportedly subpoenaed as part of the probe.

Officials denounced ICE shooting despite video evidence: Both Walz and Frey denounced the fatal Jan. 7 ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good as murder, despite cell phone video showing Good appeared to ignore commands before backing up her car, looking at the agent, and accelerating toward him after her girlfriend shouted “Drive, baby, drive!” with the agent receiving hospital treatment for internal bleeding after being struck by her vehicle.

Walz urged residents to film ICE, called operations an “occupation”: Walz urged Minnesota residents in a Wednesday livestream to “take out that phone and hit record” to “create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans” and “bank evidence for future prosecution,” calling Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s actions an “occupation” claiming ICE was “dragging pregnant women,” while Frey told WCCO that Minneapolis police would not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and was criticized for failing to respond when anti-ICE rioters attacked federal agents and journalists.

Asking radical anti-ICE protesters: “Should activists interfere with law enforcement?”

