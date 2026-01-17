Sean Hannity LOSES IT at sweating Democrat - "Can you name anyone killed by illegal migrants?!!"
"You didn't get off your ASS when it came to Laken Riley!!"
Sean Hannity destroyed Democrat ICE basher Rep. Ro Khanna live on Fox News for refusing to admit the truth about the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
“EXCUSE ME! You’re out there demonizing them, calling them Nazi Gestapo fascist!” Hannity exploded at the Democrat. “It’s gotta stop!!”
Watch the Fox News beatdown here:
House Oversight investigates Ilhan Omar’s wealth surge amid fraud scandal
The House Oversight Committee is investigating “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s family wealth after it reportedly skyrocketed from nearly broke to up to $30 million in just one year according to her 2024 disclosure forms, with Chairman James Comer saying staff lawyers are exploring subpoenaing Omar’s husband Tim Mynett over allegedly shady business practices, telling The NY Post “There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years. It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”
Investment firm Rose Lake Capital raises red flags: Mynett’s investment firm Rose Lake Capital, formed in 2022, had only $42.44 in its bank account in late 2022 but rocketed in value from zero to up to $25 million in just a year, with Wall Street sources expressing shock they’d never heard of the firm despite its website boasting “billions of dollars of assets under management,” while the firm is not registered with the SEC despite claiming to do private equity work that would typically require registration.
FBI briefed on suspicions during Biden administration: Federal law enforcement is probing Omar and her politically-connected husband, with a source saying “We are investigating all politicians potentially connected to any of this [fraud] in Minnesota,” while associates brought information to the FBI’s attention in 2024 about alleged irregularities and questions about where the money was coming from, wondering whether the businesses—including a winery—”might be up to something improper, since none had a public track record.”
Former advisors claim they weren’t told about listing: The firm scrubbed prominent names from its website including former Sen. Max Baucus, who told The Post he had a single phone call in 2022 and was never asked permission to be listed as an “advisor,” saying the emails “sounded a little bit fishy,” while former Trump Special Envoy J. Peter Pham said he had one meeting and “can’t say anything” about Mynett and Omar’s “sudden coming into riches,” as the company recently deactivated its LinkedIn page and removed partner Will Hailer’s listing.
DOJ investigating Walz and Frey for obstruction of ICE operations
The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for obstruction, focusing on whether they violated federal law prohibiting conspiracy “to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any person from accepting or holding any office, trust, or place of confidence under the United States, or from discharging any duties thereof,” with both officials reportedly subpoenaed as part of the probe.
Officials denounced ICE shooting despite video evidence: Both Walz and Frey denounced the fatal Jan. 7 ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good as murder, despite cell phone video showing Good appeared to ignore commands before backing up her car, looking at the agent, and accelerating toward him after her girlfriend shouted “Drive, baby, drive!” with the agent receiving hospital treatment for internal bleeding after being struck by her vehicle.
Walz urged residents to film ICE, called operations an “occupation”: Walz urged Minnesota residents in a Wednesday livestream to “take out that phone and hit record” to “create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans” and “bank evidence for future prosecution,” calling Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s actions an “occupation” claiming ICE was “dragging pregnant women,” while Frey told WCCO that Minneapolis police would not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and was criticized for failing to respond when anti-ICE rioters attacked federal agents and journalists.
A call for unity on this crisp January Saturday:
The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf