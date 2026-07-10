Sean Hannity tore Bill de Blasio apart live on Fox News for letting far-left radicals take over his weak party and refusing to stand up to dangerous communists.

“She showed up at a pro Hamas rally in Time Square, and brags about using the American flag to wipe her hands! Is that your party?! Is that who you are?! Would you vote for her?!!” Hannity demanded De Blasio answer.

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Israel warns US of new Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

Israel shared intelligence with the US earlier this week about a new Iranian assassination plot targeting President Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The threat had not previously been tracked by US officials before Israel’s warning and has yet to be independently verified. Trump acknowledged the threat at the NATO summit in Ankara, saying he was on “every single one of their lists” and calling Iran’s leaders “evil, sick people.”

The White House took immediate precautions. Trump returned from Turkey on a different Air Force One than the one he arrived on, a deliberate “distraction” to protect the president, officials said. War Secretary Pete Hegseth was also abruptly told not to travel to Israel as planned, though it’s unclear whether the threat extended to him.

The plot emerged as Iranians buried Supreme Leader Khamenei, killed at the start of the war, with mourners openly displaying banners vowing to kill Trump.

Tyler Robinson’s trans lover testifies he confessed to murdering Charlie Kirk and “wishes he hadn’t done it”

A video interview with Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner, was played in court Thursday during Robinson’s preliminary hearing, revealing a detailed account of the alleged confession. Twiggs told investigators Robinson admitted to the shooting in person, began crying, and said he wished he hadn’t done it. Text messages shown in court allegedly show Robinson claiming credit for Kirk’s assassination and writing, “I am sorry to involve you.”

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Additional evidence painted a picture of premeditation. Twiggs testified Robinson borrowed a Dremel tool roughly a month before the shooting, claiming it was for engraving messages on bullets for a family hunting trip. Prosecutors say cartridges recovered from the suspected murder weapon were engraved, as was a casing found at the home Robinson and Twiggs shared. Robinson visibly fidgeted when the tool was mentioned, while his family members bowed their heads in the gallery.

The judge announced he will not issue a probable cause ruling at the conclusion of this week’s hearing, instead allowing both sides to file written briefs before oral arguments scheduled for September 1. Robinson, 23, has not yet entered a plea and faces a potential death penalty if the case proceeds to trial.

Marco Rubio to host 60-nation counterterrorism summit targeting far-left violence

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will convene representatives from more than 60 countries in Washington on July 15 for a counterterrorism summit focused on transnational far-left extremism, including anarchist and Antifa-affiliated networks. The gathering follows Trump’s counterterrorism strategy released earlier this year and aims to improve intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation among allies across Europe, Asia, and the Western Hemisphere.

The summit has drawn skepticism from European allies, some of whom have questioned why they were invited, saying far-left political terrorism is not a significant national security concern in their countries. Former officials and terrorism experts have also pushed back, arguing the administration is overstating the threat and that broadening counterterrorism authorities risks being applied against legitimate political activists.

The Trump administration points to several high-profile incidents as justification, most notably the July 2025 armed attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Texas, for which eight Antifa members received federal sentences ranging from 30 to 100 years.

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