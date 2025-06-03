Conservative commentator Scott Jennings schooled left wing journalist Tara Palmeri on the truth of recent violence coming predominately from the radical left.

“The left has a problem with violence, it is in its heart right now,” Jennings told Palmeri.

“You can’t just say its the left that is violent, we had an insurrection at the Capitol!” Palmeri argued.

“You had one bad day,” Jennings fired back. “You have vandalism, you have Luigi Mangione worship, unbelievable, and the adherence to trying to keep these violent illegal aliens in the country!”

Palmeri claimed that there was violence on both sides of the political aisle, not just the left, “I don’t think that’s fair to say,… It’s dangerous but it’s happening on both sides!”

“What person on the right is committing violence today?!” Jennings asked.

Watch Palmeri struggle to answer Jennings’ simple question:

Elon Musk voices strong disapproval of Trump spending bill: “Disgusting abomination”

Elon Musk escalated his criticism of a Trump-endorsed spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination" and saying he "just can't stand it anymore."

The outgoing DOGE chief argues the "massive, outrageous, pork-filled" legislation undermines all the cost-cutting work his team accomplished.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump knows where Musk stands but "it doesn't change the president's opinion" - calling it "one big, beautiful bill" that Trump is "sticking to." The bill passed the House largely along party lines in May, though some Republicans like Rand Paul oppose it.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is trying to bridge the gap, hoping Musk "will come to a different conclusion" while explaining that the reconciliation bill only deals with mandatory spending, not the discretionary spending DOGE focused on. Thune says there are "ways to incorporate" the savings Musk found, suggesting they're looking for compromise despite the "difference of opinion."

MAGA congressman SNAPS at Democrat Dan Goldman for interrupting him: “You’ve spoken enough!!”

GOP Rep. Bob Onder put Democrat Dan Goldman in his place after an attempted interruption while he was scolding Democrats for storming an I.C.E detention facility.

“You’ve spoken enough already!”

Six Democrat politicians, including Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka, were arrested last month at the I.C.E detention center in Newark, New Jersey after they reportedly stormed the facility and attacked I.C.E officers. The Democrats claimed that they were protesting Trump’s illegal immigration deportations.

In the hearing, Rep. Goldman of New York attempted to shame House Republicans for backing Trump and condemning the protesters.

“I know many of you think you take an oath to Donald Trump, but in reality the oath is to the Constitution,” Goldman said. “Your own colleagues are being arrested for what is so obviously, obviously a politicized, trumped-up, bogus charge!”

Onder then took the floor to question Scott Mechowski, retired ICE deputy director brought in to discuss Trump’s deportation policies and the justification of I.C.E patrol against the trespassing officials.

“I do care whether illegal aliens have committed violent crimes, of course, but I think every illegal immigrant, as you’ve pointed out, Mr. Mechkowski, has broken the law, and needs to leave. And to me, due process is you prove that they’re not here legally, then get the hell out of our country.”

Goldman tried to interject.

“The gentleman yield for a friendly question -”

“No I do not! It’s my time. You’ve spoken about four times so far in this hearing,” Onder fired back, then hitting Democrats hard, “We members of Congress aren’t above the law!”

Watch Onder’s entire rant against the Dems here:

Jewish baseball champ SLAMS AOC for “virtue signaling” after Colorado terror attack

Kevin Youkilis, a Jewish former MLB star, called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her response to the antisemitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado that injured 12 people.

What AOC Said: "My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country," the congresswoman said in a social media post. "Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists."