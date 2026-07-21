Scott Jennings takes WRECKING BALL to CNN Dems after anti-ICE firebomb attack
He didn't hold back!
Scott Jennings tore CNN Democrats apart, Monday night, for blaming President Donald Trump for the politically-motivated firebombing of an ICE building in New York City.
“This deranged anti-ICE leftist tries to blow up and ICE building in New York today and that’s Donald Trump’s fault?!!” Jennings said, mocking the Democrats absurd position.
Watch the clash here:
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Woke Smithsonian director flees from Nancy Mace’s simple gender questions during off-the-rails hearing
National Museum of American History Director Anthea Hartig repeatedly declined to answer basic questions about sex and gender during a House hearing Tuesday, telling Rep. Nancy Mace the questions weren’t “relevant” when asked whether men can become women and how many genders exist. Mace pressed Hartig on museum displays featuring drag queens and glossary materials stating some countries recognize three or more genders, receiving deflections and requests for clarification rather than direct answers.
The hearing follows a 162-page White House report delivered July 4 concluding the Smithsonian has undergone “ideological capture” and “extreme political activism,” treating American history as a political instrument rather than a unifying national narrative. The report stemmed from Trump’s March executive order directing a review of the institution.
Hartig pushed back in her opening statement, arguing the report doesn’t “fairly or accurately characterize” the museum’s work and asserting the institution does not take sides in political debates.
Army veteran who attacked NYC ICE HQ had scouted other targets first
Federal prosecutors revealed Tuesday that Andrew Arrabaca, 43, visited multiple other New York City locations in recent months while armed before ultimately targeting 26 Federal Plaza — home to ICE’s New York field office and federal immigration courts. Arrabaca was wearing a military-style helmet bearing a suicidal message during Monday’s incident, in which he ignited a fire, discharged a pellet gun, and was found carrying a machete, two axes, a hammer, and additional weapons.
His public defender told the court Arrabaca understood he might die during the incident and argued there is a clear mental health component to the case. Arrabaca is a Poughkeepsie native and US Army veteran.
He was ordered held without bail on federal arson charges carrying a maximum 25-year prison sentence. The building has been a recurring flashpoint for anti-ICE protests amid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign.
Trump vows escalating strikes on Iran, threatens to hit nuclear site “soon”
President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Iran “hasn’t seen anything yet” in terms of US military force, declaring from the Oval Office that even if fighting stopped today, it would take Iran 20-25 years to rebuild — and that US forces are “not finished at all.” Trump specifically threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain, a site where Israeli intelligence believes Iran relocated thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges, saying the strike would happen “pretty soon” and “very heavily.”
Trump made clear any Iranian attempt to reconstitute its nuclear program would be met with overwhelming military force, saying US forces “follow the material” and will hit any site where nuclear activity is suspected. He credited his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and previous strikes on Iranian facilities with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth kept the door open for diplomacy while maintaining maximum pressure, warning that Iran faces increasingly severe strikes each night it continues targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
I am so sick and tired of the constant "It's Trump's fault" for attempting to ENFORCE the Laws which have been in the books for over a century,. and for attempting to minimize and clean up the damage created by the ILLEGAL Obama or whatever its name is, and the PEDOPHILE RAPIST CRIMINAL, Joe Biden.
For those of you who will start screaming about the statements about both Obama or whatever its name is, and Joe Biden, just remember that Obama NEVER PROVED his eligibility for the presidency,; and as for Biden, all you have to do is contact Tara Reade, the Senate Staffer whom he FORCIBLY FINGER RAPED, and who had to to flee to Russia fearing for her life after exposing she exposed the pedophile rapist.
Trump is being criminalized and crucified for doing what the AMERICAN CITIZENS elected him to do - CLEAN UP the TERRIBLE DAMAGE done to this country by Obama and Biden, ENFORCE Immigration Laws which have been in the books for more than a century AND DEPORT the tens of MILLION illegals brought in by Joe Biden,.
We are TIRED of the DERANGED Democratic fools out in the streets destroying property and putting not only officers' but citizens' lives in danger with their deranged actions..
Countries have borders and immigration laws for a reason, but according to the brainwashed, deranged DIMS , the deportations taking place to clean out the debris which poured into the country for four years is RACIST. How is that, and against whom, when we know that criminals from close to FOUR HUNDRED countries poured into the United States during the pedophile's four years of SLEEPING ON THE JOB while colleting a paycheck from the taxpayers.
So tell us geniuses which of those four hundred countries is this "RACISM" being directed at?