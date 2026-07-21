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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
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I am so sick and tired of the constant "It's Trump's fault" for attempting to ENFORCE the Laws which have been in the books for over a century,. and for attempting to minimize and clean up the damage created by the ILLEGAL Obama or whatever its name is, and the PEDOPHILE RAPIST CRIMINAL, Joe Biden.

For those of you who will start screaming about the statements about both Obama or whatever its name is, and Joe Biden, just remember that Obama NEVER PROVED his eligibility for the presidency,; and as for Biden, all you have to do is contact Tara Reade, the Senate Staffer whom he FORCIBLY FINGER RAPED, and who had to to flee to Russia fearing for her life after exposing she exposed the pedophile rapist.

Trump is being criminalized and crucified for doing what the AMERICAN CITIZENS elected him to do - CLEAN UP the TERRIBLE DAMAGE done to this country by Obama and Biden, ENFORCE Immigration Laws which have been in the books for more than a century AND DEPORT the tens of MILLION illegals brought in by Joe Biden,.

We are TIRED of the DERANGED Democratic fools out in the streets destroying property and putting not only officers' but citizens' lives in danger with their deranged actions..

Countries have borders and immigration laws for a reason, but according to the brainwashed, deranged DIMS , the deportations taking place to clean out the debris which poured into the country for four years is RACIST. How is that, and against whom, when we know that criminals from close to FOUR HUNDRED countries poured into the United States during the pedophile's four years of SLEEPING ON THE JOB while colleting a paycheck from the taxpayers.

So tell us geniuses which of those four hundred countries is this "RACISM" being directed at?

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