Scott Jennings tore CNN Democrats apart, Monday night, for blaming President Donald Trump for the politically-motivated firebombing of an ICE building in New York City.

“This deranged anti-ICE leftist tries to blow up and ICE building in New York today and that’s Donald Trump’s fault?!!” Jennings said, mocking the Democrats absurd position.

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Woke Smithsonian director flees from Nancy Mace’s simple gender questions during off-the-rails hearing

National Museum of American History Director Anthea Hartig repeatedly declined to answer basic questions about sex and gender during a House hearing Tuesday, telling Rep. Nancy Mace the questions weren’t “relevant” when asked whether men can become women and how many genders exist. Mace pressed Hartig on museum displays featuring drag queens and glossary materials stating some countries recognize three or more genders, receiving deflections and requests for clarification rather than direct answers.

The hearing follows a 162-page White House report delivered July 4 concluding the Smithsonian has undergone “ideological capture” and “extreme political activism,” treating American history as a political instrument rather than a unifying national narrative. The report stemmed from Trump’s March executive order directing a review of the institution.

Hartig pushed back in her opening statement, arguing the report doesn’t “fairly or accurately characterize” the museum’s work and asserting the institution does not take sides in political debates.

Army veteran who attacked NYC ICE HQ had scouted other targets first

Federal prosecutors revealed Tuesday that Andrew Arrabaca, 43, visited multiple other New York City locations in recent months while armed before ultimately targeting 26 Federal Plaza — home to ICE’s New York field office and federal immigration courts. Arrabaca was wearing a military-style helmet bearing a suicidal message during Monday’s incident, in which he ignited a fire, discharged a pellet gun, and was found carrying a machete, two axes, a hammer, and additional weapons.

His public defender told the court Arrabaca understood he might die during the incident and argued there is a clear mental health component to the case. Arrabaca is a Poughkeepsie native and US Army veteran.

He was ordered held without bail on federal arson charges carrying a maximum 25-year prison sentence. The building has been a recurring flashpoint for anti-ICE protests amid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign.

Trump vows escalating strikes on Iran, threatens to hit nuclear site “soon”

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Iran “hasn’t seen anything yet” in terms of US military force, declaring from the Oval Office that even if fighting stopped today, it would take Iran 20-25 years to rebuild — and that US forces are “not finished at all.” Trump specifically threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain, a site where Israeli intelligence believes Iran relocated thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges, saying the strike would happen “pretty soon” and “very heavily.”