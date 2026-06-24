Scott Jennings dropped a truth bomb on CNN Democrats in a tense live panel discussion, blaming them for letting radical socialists take control of their party as a wave of DSA candidates achieved victory in New York City Tuesday night.

Their reaction was pathetic…

“It’s not just confined to New York City, it’s already spreading across America!” Jennings said.

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Trump and Sen. Cassidy clash in shouting match over Iran war powers vote

President Donald Trump reportedly got into a heated confrontation with Sen. Bill Cassidy during a Senate Republican lunch Wednesday, with multiple lawmakers describing raised voices and an angry president furious over Cassidy joining three other Republicans in a vote limiting his wartime authority over the Iran conflict. Cassidy repeatedly called Trump “my brother” in an attempt to defuse the tension and later quipped the meeting went “swimmingly,” The NY Post reports.

Multiple senators offered colorful descriptions of the exchange. Sen. John Kennedy said Trump was “mad as a murder hornet,” while Sen. Roger Marshall compared it to doctors yelling at a hospital board meeting. Several senators warned that Republican defections on the War Powers vote were undermining peace negotiators working toward a deal with Tehran.

Beyond Iran, Trump used the two-hour meeting to push senators toward using the “talking filibuster” to advance a voter ID bill requiring proof of citizenship to register and restricting mail-in voting.

Trump cancels housing bill signing as leverage to resolve voter ID standoff

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled noon signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Wednesday, announcing on Truth Social he would withhold his signature until Congress passes the SAVE Act — legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. The housing bill had passed both chambers with strong bipartisan support.

Trump highlighted the SAVE Act as a national emergency, dismissing the housing legislation as relatively minor and mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s involvement. He called on Republicans to eliminate the filibuster to force the measure through, warning GOP members they would “feel very stupid” if Democrats acted first.

Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed he had spoken with Trump beforehand and said the housing signing would simply be delayed rather than killed entirely, noting Trump has a window before the bill requires his signature. The SAVE Act remains stalled in the Senate due to Democratic opposition.

NYC congressional primary winner linked to radical Columbia anti-Israel group

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who narrowly defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, co-founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the group that organized the disruptive 2024 campus encampment at Columbia’s Morningside Heights campus. Chevalier joined Students for Justice in Palestine in 2014 after a West Bank internship and later helped lead CUAD’s campaign pressuring Columbia to cut financial ties with Israel.

CUAD was permanently banned from campus following the 2024 protests, which resulted in injuries, property damage, widespread suspensions, and a climate of fear among Jewish students. The group’s since-deleted Instagram page declared it was “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.” Former CUAD member Mahmoud Khalil is currently fighting deportation proceedings.

Chevalier praised the encampment as “beautiful” at the time and argued Columbia’s administration could have ended the standoff by meeting protesters’ demands.

Watch: Trump sounds the alarm on communists winning in America!

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