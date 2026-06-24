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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
24mEdited

ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS, YOU MORON?

THJESE PEOPLE ARE FOREIGNERS - NOT US CITZZENS - WE ARE A "SOVEREIGN" country with Sovereign borders -we have LAWS that GOVERN us.

Just who in the hell do you think you are that you are going to CHANGE IMMIGRARION LAWS? go fly a fucking KITE - immigration is completely under the JURISDICTION of the EXECUTIVE BRANCH

NOBODY in America died and left you QUEEN - get over yourself and get the hell our of OUR COUNTRY

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
40mEdited

On the basis of WHAT BITCH?

It is on the BASIS that IT is NOT a US citizen and should NOT have been in the country to BEGIN with.

Just who in the HELL do you think your are to believe hat YOU can make LAW on the FLY

I don't know what freaking country YOU are from, but wherever you are from GO BACK to where you came from

Those who INVADE this country KNOW what the country Is, Which IS WHY they ARE INVADING, and they want to change it?

WHEN IS the issue of SLAVERY going to ne addressed and once and for all ESTABLISHED that ONLY one political Party was involved in SLAVERY - that WAS the DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

DEMOCRATS were the ONLY SLAVE OWNERS in America, and it cost the lives of over 6000 WHITE AMERICAN BOYS to wrest the slaves out of their clutches

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