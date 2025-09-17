CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings took a stand to defend Charlie Kirk’s legacy during a tense live interview with Kaitlan Collins.

“I can read some of them if you want! These people were not saying they disagree with charlie Kirk, they were saying ‘the world is better off without him!’” Jennings erupted.

“And I’ll tell you one more thing that’s on my mind tonight and conservatives everywhere!”

Charlie Kirk suspected assassin’s mother says the warning signs were all there…

Charlie Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson's mother told investigators he had "become more political" in the year before the shooting, leaning left and supporting "pro-gay and trans rights," while having heated arguments with his father over their opposing ideologies.

Parents identified him from surveillance footage: Robinson's father agreed the suspected shooter in news surveillance images looked like their son, and after confronting him, Robinson implied he was the shooter, stating "there is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate" when asked why he did it.

Text messages reveal confession and cover-up attempts: Prosecutors released text messages between Robinson and his romantic partner (described as a biological male transitioning to female) in which Robinson allegedly admitted "I had enough of [Kirk's] hatred" and detailed how he planned the attack "for a bit over a week," discarded evidence, and urged his partner to delete messages and stay silent.

