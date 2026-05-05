Scott Jennings was forced to put an annoying Democrat panelist in his place when his disrespectful antics crossed the line.

“Get your f**king hand out of my face!!” Jennings finally snapped at Adam Mockler, a 23-year-old MeidasTouch podcaster, after he repeatedly put his hands in Jennings’ personal space.

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Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dear Reader,

The latest Epstein files just dropped and there is a BOMBSHELL buried inside.

Emails from 2017 reveal Epstein speaking with Bill Gates’ right-hand man (and others) about investments, a PANDEMIC...;

And strange pandemic “simulations”.

Does this prove it was all planned? We may never know... But just two years after the emails...BAM.

Folks, this stinks to high heaven... Even worse, it’s happening again.

Yes, an even deadlier Second Plandemic is already here... And one brave, MAHA doctor is going viral for leaking the UNDENIABLE proof.

Before it comes for your family, SEE HIS MESSAGE HERE NOW.

Learn More

P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the two signs of disease - and how to protect yourself here.

DeSantis lays groundwork for 2028 presidential run, says “there’s a lot of runway” ahead

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47, is laying groundwork for a likely 2028 presidential campaign, telling The NY Post “I’m in my mid-40s. [20]28, you know, maybe beyond that, I think that there’s a lot of runway” before touting his record transforming Florida from 300,000 more Democrats in 2018 to 1.5 million more Republicans today.

Vance leads 2028 field, but Trump allies remain wary of DeSantis: Polling shows VP JD Vance is best-positioned to succeed Trump, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio also viewed as a front-runner, while a Florida operative said “you hear a lot more about Rubio. Rubio is the guy...even in Palm Beach.” Despite DeSantis working to repair his relationship with Trump—golfing twice, renaming West Palm Beach’s airport in Trump’s honor, facilitating his Miami presidential library—many MAGA loyalists remain skeptical, with one longtime Trump operative saying “Team Trump is chomping at the bit to destroy DeSantis one more time.”

DeSantis delivers for Trump on redistricting: DeSantis signed legislation Monday redrafting Florida’s congressional districts to give Republicans an anticipated four-seat gain in November’s midterm elections, offsetting likely four-district Virginia loss and guarding against Democratic House takeover that would result in Trump’s third impeachment.

US destroys 6 Iranian boats threatening commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz under “Project Freedom”

CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper revealed Monday the United States destroyed six Iranian boats threatening commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump launched “Project Freedom” Sunday to help guide vessels through the waterway.

Cooper said: “We have defeated each and every one of those threats” and defended commercial ships against drone launches and small boats, with all threats “sunk by Apaches and helicopters,” Cooper said.

US establishes “effective pathway” with layered defense: Cooper told the Daily Caller the US has cleared an “effective pathway” through the strait using a “much broader defensive package” including ships, helicopters, aircraft, airborne early warning and electronic warfare rather than directly escorting vessels. He declined to say whether the ceasefire between the US and Iran was now over following the exchange of fire.

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Oil-rich Alberta submits 302,000 signatures to force independence referendum as early as October

Stay Free Alberta submitted almost 302,000 signatures Monday after needing 178,000 names to force the province to consider a ballot measure on leaving Canada, with the question potentially going province-wide as early as October.

Head Mitch Sylvestre called it “historic in Alberta history” as he led a convoy of seven trucks to deliver signatures to Elections Alberta in Edmonton, where more than 300 supporters gathered waving provincial flags and chanting “Alberta strong.” Premier Danielle Smith said she would move forward if names are verified, though she personally opposes separation.