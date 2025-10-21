CNN republican Scott Jennings pushed back at Kaitlan Collins for finger-wagging at President Donald Trump for him posting an AI video of himself dropping human waste on “No Kings” protesters from a fighter jet.

“I think it was kinda funny to be honest with you!” Jennings admitted of Trump’s video.

Watch it and see for yourself:

Click To Watch Video

Trump officials arrive in Israel to push Middle East peace deal to next phase

Mutliple Trump administration officials arrived in Israel this week to meet with Israeli and other world leaders to advance the President’s historic Gaza cease-fire peace deal, including Vice President JD Vance and President Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom.

Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday in an urge for Hamas to do “what is right” to ensure the peace deal endures, but with the force of a “FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL” end with the help of Middle East Allies if not compliant.

Vice President Vance landed with his wife in Israel Tuesday, giving a warning to Hamas while speaking in southern Israel at the new Civilian Military Cooperation Center (CMCC). “The terms of the 20 point plan that the president put out there is very clear…It’s that Hamas has to disarm. It’s that Hamas has to actually behave itself and that Hamas, while all the fighters can be given some sort of clemency, they’re not going to be able to kill each other, and they’re not going to be able to kill their fellow Palestinians,” Vance said, adding,“if Hamas doesn’t cooperate, then, as the United States has said, Hamas is going to be obliterated.”

White House personnel, Former Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., a former pastor who previously led the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, called this “one of the most historic peace moments of our lifetime.” Walker, who has yet to be confirmed by the Senate, praised Trump’s “audacious diplomacy” for brokering the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that critics said would never happen.

Walker said his mission as ambassador will focus on advocating for persecuted people of faith worldwide, ranging from groups like Coptic Christians in Egypt to the Druze in Syria to victims of Islamist terror groups like Boko Haram and al-Shabaab in Africa. “Whether it’s Boko Haram or al-Shabaab, these groups view anyone who doesn’t bow to their radical ideology as an infidel,” Walker said. “That hatred fuels persecution against Jews, Christians and others.” Walker’s visit will involve meetings with top Israeli officials, meeting with freed Hamas hostages, and a pilgrimage to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, with Vance set to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre apart from managing the peace deal.

Trump breaks ground on new White House ballroom and Democrats are pretending it’s not privately funded

The Trump administration broke ground Monday on their previously announced “big, beautiful White House Ballroom” set to be the location for future presidential events, much to the seeming dismay of house Democrats.

Hilary Clinton is not happy about the Presidential construction of a new White House ballroom, jumping on the recent Democrat social media spree surrounding the weekend’s anti-Trump protests to express her seeming disdain.

“It’s not his house,” Clinton wrote about the White House, with other Democrat leaders Like Massachusetts Rep. Elizabeth Warren. “Oh you’re trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing?” Warren posted on X. “Donald Trump can’t hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom.” It remains unclear whether or not the two will stand by their harsh opinion around the time invitations to the first event at the ballroom arrive.

The administration’s construction project is estimated to cost roughly $200 million, with “zero cost to the American Taxpayer!” according to Trump, who posted on Truth Social that the project is being privately funded by unnamed patriots, companies, and himself. The demolition began this week, with hope of completion before Trump’s end of term in January 2029.

“I’m not a king at all!” Trump responds to No Kings Protestors

President Donald Trump responded to this past weekend’s “No Kings” protests across the country on Air Force One Sunday, dispelling protesters’ claims of his authoritarianism and assuring that the protests were not representative of country-wide sentiment.