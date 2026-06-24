Scott Jenning’s caused an uproar on CNN calling out a Democrat panelist for her outrage over President Trump’s Reflecting Pool project after President Obama spent twice as much on the monument during his administration.

“Did you oppose when President Obama spent $34 million on the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool?” Jennings taunted the Democrat.

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Data Just Made Palantir Worth $250B - Is This #1 Software Company Next?

Palantir just rocketed to $250 billion by helping companies extract value from user data.

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A new disruption to smartphones gives users a share in the data profits, already facilitating +$1B in earnings and generating +$115M in revenue.

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Disclaimers

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Mode cumulative revenue includes full year revenue of businesses acquired in 2025.

Trump warns New York will “only get worse” after socialist primary wins

President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social after two Mamdani-backed Democratic Socialists of America candidates swept New York congressional primaries Tuesday, declaring the state would “only get worse” under socialist leadership and vowing America would “NEVER be a Communist Country.”

The results delivered a major upset. Former Mamdani campaign staffer Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat, head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, while state Assemblywoman Claire Valdez easily beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and former city comptroller Brad Lander defeated incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman. All three candidates ran on far-left economic and anti-Israel platforms, mirroring Mayor Mamdani’s priorities.

Because both districts lean heavily Democratic, Tuesday’s primaries effectively decided the general election, meaning the House will likely gain two new DSA members in January — joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib as the only DSA representatives currently serving in Congress.

Republicans immediately seized on the results, with the NRCC declaring the Democratic establishment had “officially surrendered” to Mamdani’s socialist wing, and vowing to use the mayor as a political cudgel against vulnerable Democrats in competitive midterm districts.

President Trump also notched wins Tuesday night. His endorsed candidate Anthony Constantino won the upstate New York seat vacated by Elise Stefanik, and in South Carolina’s GOP gubernatorial runoff, Trump-backed Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette by more than two-to-one.

Eight Antifa members receive historic federal prison sentences for ICE facility attack

Eight members of a North Texas Antifa cell were sentenced Tuesday to terms ranging from 30 years to life following the first federal Antifa terrorism trial in US history. Ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song received 100 years for shooting a police officer in the neck during a July 4, 2025 ambush on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. The remaining seven received sentences between 30 and 70 years — the longest ever handed down to convicted violent Antifa members.

The cell used explosive fireworks to lure federal agents outside before opening fire, arriving in coordinated black bloc attire with firearms, body armor, and explosive devices. Evidence showed members collectively stockpiled more than 50 firearms and communicated through encrypted messaging apps under aliases.

Eight additional co-defendants face sentencing July 1. All 22 defendants also face separate state charges including domestic terrorism and attempted murder in Johnson County, Texas.

X Post of the Day:

DC liberal reveals the REAL REASON they hate Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovation so much…