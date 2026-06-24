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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
7h

Democrats are among the most self-righteous simpletons that ever lived. They are more like Nazi's than Americans. They take up violence, hate and division as their mantle while accusing others of doing exactly what they are doing themselves. I never believed the TDS really existed but I know now it really does.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
6hEdited

Somebody needs to point out to theses BIMBOS that we have sort of had a WAR going on, making it a bit hard to NOT SPEND MONEY on protecting America.

These people are so filled with hate, they CHOKE ON THEIR OWN SPIT attempting top get their mediocre words out.

Since they both seemed to be in the group that built an ALTAR for the illegal FAG Obama, I wonder if anyone ever told them that Onamia actually served TWO illegal terms as his terms were just as ILLEGAL as he so obviously is. We know that Obama was NEVER VETTED because even the judges who were responsible had been rendered addle brained at the very thought of having an ELOQUENT SPEAKING BLACK BLACK MAN n the White House.

.

The funny part is that he was/is NEITHER BLACK, NOR was he a LEGAL PRESIDENT as said before he was never vetted and we still do mot know who in the hell he is except that he more than likely WAS born to Stanly Ann Durham, a 17 year old impregnated by Frank Marshall Davis a card carrying COMMIE who had been EXPELLED from the USA and ended up in Hawaii when Hawaii was still a Territory.

Funny, they did not mention that that same Onamia handed suitcases filled with YANKEE DOLLARS to the Iranians;

IGNORANT AND PATHETIC TO A FAULT

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