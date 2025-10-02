Scott Jennings fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Karen Finney for blaming President Donald Trump and Republicans for the government shutdown, pointing out that every Democrat raised their hand in support for illegal immigrants receiving government healthcare in the 2020 primary.

This got heated quickly…

Click To Watch Video

MAGA Marine turns the tables on CNN reporter who blames Trump for the gov’t shutdown

Marine veteran and GOP Rep. Rich McCormick clashed with CNN’s Brianna Keilar when she confronted him with a Washington Post poll showing that most Americans blame Trump and the Republicans for the government shutdown.

“Polling is not accurate because the pollsters get out of it wha they want,” McCormick quipped back.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dear Reader,

RFK Jr just took dead aim on Big Pharma… and he is NOT messing around.

In a prime-time press conference he took them to task on everything from Tylenol and autism to COVID vaccines…

And Big Pharma is HORRIFIED.

For the first time in decades, they’re face-to-face with a politician their money CAN NOT control. And that means their # 1 fear may be about to come true.

RFK Jr is now poised to EXPOSE Big Pharma’s biggest secret.

It’s a secret that could cost them hundreds-of-billions in profit and dark money political donations…

Which is why they’ll do everything in their power to stop you from hearing THIS. And they may just succeed…

So we’re not taking any chances, we’re revealing everything TODAY in this short video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available.

Learn More

P.S. It’s not every day the US Secretary of Health and Human Services calls out one of Big Pharma’s biggest cash cows. But that’s exactly what RFK Jr just did. And they’re terrified he’s going to go one step further by revealing Big Pharma’s Biggest Secret yet.

Trump declares “armed conflict” with “terrorist” drug cartels

The Trump administration sent a memo to Congress declaring the United States is “in a non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels, which have been officially designated as terrorist organizations with paramilitary capabilities that directly cause tens of thousands of American deaths annually.

Military authority justification : The notification invoked the President’s constitutional authority as Commander in Chief to protect Americans and U.S. interests, coming amid Democratic accusations that the administration is exceeding its powers to use military force against cartels, particularly following recent Caribbean strikes.

Specific cartel targeting : The memo cited a September 15 strike against a vessel affiliated with a designated terrorist organization engaged in drug trafficking, part of Trump’s broader campaign of military strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug vessels and deployment of Navy guided missile destroyers to the Caribbean.

Venezuela tensions escalate: The administration has specifically targeted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom they accuse of leading a violent drug cartel and being central to a “narco-terrorism” conspiracy, with the Justice Department placing a $50 million bounty on him while Maduro warns his country is prepared to respond to attacks.

Hamas military chief rejects Trump’s peace deal

Ezz al-Din al-Hadad, Hamas’ top military commander in Gaza who helped plan the October 7, 2023 attack, has urged negotiators to reject President Donald Trump’s 20-point cease-fire proposal, calling it a way to eliminate Hamas without achieving any of its goals.

Hostages as leverage : Al-Hadad, known as the “Ghost of al-Qassam,” holds significant negotiating power as his forces control the 48 hostages in Gaza (20 believed alive), limiting the influence of Hamas political leaders who showed some openness to the deal with modifications.

Key sticking points : Hamas has rejected the deal’s calls for demilitarization unless granted a pathway to Palestinian statehood, and expressed concerns about the proposed transitional government being “another form of occupation,” while Palestinian Islamic Jihad also rejected the plan as serving only “Israeli interests.”

Trump’s deadline and Netanyahu complications: Trump demanded Hamas provide an official response by Friday or Saturday, warning of “a very sad end” if rejected, though the deal was complicated by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s insistence that Israel maintain military presence in parts of Gaza and establish a security zone to “forcibly resist” any Palestinian state.

South Carolina AG demands death penalty for cold-blooded killer of 22-year-old woman, prosecutor pushes back

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is pressuring Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson to seek the death penalty against Alexander Devonte Dickey, 30, accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old college student Logan Federico during a May home invasion, citing “clear statutory aggravating factors” and Dickey’s extensive criminal history.

The victim’s father exploded at lawmakers earlier this week for soft-on-crime policies that enabled his daughter’s murder. Watch below:

Related Video: