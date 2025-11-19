Scott Jennings put an out-of-line CNN panelist in his place for suggesting that he was racist after he made an “IQ test” remark to another black panelist.

“You wanna make it racial?! That’s ridiculous!” Jennings snapped. “I know this man, we’re friends…”

Florida Senator proposes prison for threatening immigration officers

Sen. Ashley Moody is introducing legislation that would criminalize approaching within 25 feet of federal immigration officers after being warned to maintain distance, with violations carrying up to five years imprisonment as violence against enforcement agents surges nationwide.

The Halo Act Provisions: Moody’s bill would make it illegal to interfere with immigration officers’ duties, threaten them with physical harm, or harass them during enforcement operations, with penalties including prison sentences of up to five years, fines, or both punishments combined.

Violence Spike Prompts Action: Department of Homeland Security reports ICE officers are experiencing an 8,000% surge in death threats while facing bounties on their heads, family stalking, and online doxxing during the Trump administration’s deportation operations. Two vehicle ramming attacks occurred during Charlotte enforcement operations this weekend, injuring at least one officer while agents arrested 130 illegal immigrants.

Political Blame Game: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused sanctuary city politicians of fueling officer attacks through “vilification and demonization tactics, including gross comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo and slave patrol.” Moody, a former Florida Attorney General and law enforcement spouse, said she’s “appalled” by harassment reports and insists the targeting “must end.”

MAGA Navy Seal DESTROYS CNN hack during HUMILIATING live interview

Trump demands investigations into climate policy advocates at Saudi summit

President Donald Trump called for immediate investigations into officials who championed aggressive climate change regulations, describing their initiatives as failed far-left schemes that damaged American prosperity during remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington Wednesday.

‘Climate Change’ Terminology Attack: Trump mocked environmentalists’ shift from “global warming” to “climate change” terminology, claiming the broader phrase conveniently covers any weather phenomenon while predicting world destruction. He hinted investigations into these advocates may already be underway, though he didn’t specify targets beyond repeatedly attacking the “Green New Scam” that he says shuttered coal plants and weakened the power grid.

Economic Impact: The president blamed climate policies for punishing success, rewarding failure and causing “the worst inflation in our country’s history,” contrasting his administration’s “energy dominance” approach with the Biden White House’s “virtue signaling and ineffective grifts.” Trump’s October proclamation declared Biden waged a “war on American energy” that shipped jobs from Texas to Tehran and the Midwest to Moscow.

Business-Focused Messaging: Speaking before visionaries including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Pfizer chief Albert Bourla at the Kennedy Center, Trump also declared “America is back and open for business.” The remarks came one day after MBS pledged nearly $1 trillion in U.S. economic investment over the next year.

Prosecutor admits full grand jury never approved final Comey indictment

The interim U.S. attorney who charged former FBI Director James Comey acknowledged in court Wednesday that the complete grand jury panel never reviewed the final two-count indictment against him, only the foreperson and one other juror saw the revised charges after one count failed to gain majority support.

Procedural Disaster: Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani called the revelation “amateur hour,” explaining all 23 grand jurors must be present to review indictments and vote, with proxy voting prohibited under legal procedure.

Political Prosecution Claims Intensify: Defense attorney Michael Dreeben argued the flawed indictment proves unlawful targeting, citing a memo from previous interim U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert declining to charge Comey before his resignation under Trump pressure. Judge Michael Nachmanoff questioned how Lindsey Halligan could have independently evaluated the case in just three days between her September 22 appointment and securing the indictment September 25.

Trump Retaliation Evidence: Dreeben presented a pattern showing Comey criticizing Trump followed by presidential social media attacks, including a September 2025 Truth Social post declaring Comey “guilty as hell” and demanding immediate justice. Both Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, also charged by Halligan’s office, argue they face politically motivated prosecutions for being outspoken Trump critics, with trial scheduled for January 5, 2026.

California teacher faces scrutiny after viral clip of him forcing transgender ideology on young students

California teacher Christian Shearhod is facing viral scrutiny over viral clip of him forcing transgender ideology on children in his classroom.

The lesson was in tangent of “Trans Visibility Week” with Shearhod giving students sheets of paper with the word “boy” or “girl” on them, and relating the feelings attached to receiving a certain paper with the trans-experience.

Shearhood is an elementary school teacher and viral social media influencer, originally going famous after getting his son’s nails painted when a teacher told him that was for girls only. He is currently romantically involved with a man who claims he is a woman.

Melania Trump, Usha Vance make joint appearance at Marine Corps bases

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance traveled together Wednesday for their first joint engagement, visiting military personnel and their loved ones at major North Carolina Marine installations to deliver pre-holiday appreciation messages.