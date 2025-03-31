CNN Trump supporter Scott Jennings fired back at Democrat strategist Neera Tanden for lecturing Republicans about taking accountability for the Signal group chat leak after her party lied to the American people about President Joe Biden’s mental competence and more.

Watch CNN Brawl

“These lectures about accountability and national security after letting 10 million people into the country that raped and murdered and committed violent acts, and no remorse or accountability,…” Jennings began, before being interrupted.

“What are you talking about?! They closed the border!” Tanden interjected. “I’m so sorry, that is a different thing! If you want to argue that two wrongs make a right, that’s fine, but that is not a rationale that you just excuse this kind of behavior, which is what you just did!”

“I don’t excuse the behavior,” Jennings clarified, admitting that a mistake was made by the Trump administration which lead to the leak of information. “I’m gonna be lectured by the people who lied to the American people about the condition of the President?!! No way!!” Jennings snapped.

Watch the heated live clash right here:

Watch Video

Texas Republican catches woke CEO making false claim under oath, she's screwed after this...

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill caught NPR CEO Katherine Maher making a false statement under oath regarding her past tweets supporting radical left wing agendas.

Watch Video

”Do you think that white people should pay reparations?” Gill asked the CEO.

“I have never said that sir,” Maher answered.

“Yes you did… you said it in January of 2020, you tweeted ‘yes the north, yes all of us, yes America, yes our original collective sin and unpaid debt, yes reparations, yes on this day’” Gill read.

“I don’t believe that was a reference to fiscal reparations sir,” Maher fired back.

“What kind of reparations was it a reference to?” Gill asked with a big smile, knowing that he had caught the radical CEO.

Her response is simply unbelievable, watch her try to fight her way out of this one:

Watch Video