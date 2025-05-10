Scott Jennings sparred with transgender former Naval officer Alaina Kupec on CNN about outrage over Trump’s plan to make the United States Military less woke and more focussed on military readiness.

He said the quiet part out loud…

During the roundtable debate, several CNN panelist including Kupec defended transgender soldiers as martyrs, making them out as victims of Trump’s transgender military ban.

Host Abbey Phillip asked a bold question, likening Trump’s policy to racial discrimination.

“So if he decides who wakes up tomorrow and says, ‘I think it's bad for morale. It's bad for cohesiveness, for there to be, black people in the military, Latino people in the military…’ What's the difference between that and what we're seeing here?” Phillip asked to panel.

Jennings didn’t hesitate to respond, “This is ridiculous, this is a ridiculous argument!”

“The President and Sec. of Defense, they believe that readiness and unit cohesion and overall operations of the military are impacted by this. That is their opinion. And that is the opinion of the commander in chief, who the Constitution gives broad latitude to run the armed forces,” he added.

“That’s their opinion, you’re aloud to have one,” Jennings said nodding towards Kupec, who had earlier challenged Trump’s right to bar trans personnel. “You’re also aloud to run for president and become commander-in-chief yourself!”

Conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton weighed in on Phillip comparing gender identity and race, “Frankly, I personally think there's a difference, and I'm just going to leave it at that.”

“Are you saying that the quality of race and the quality of transgender are the same?!” Jennings asked Phillip, still flabbergasted by her far-reaching hypothetical.

Watch the chaotic segment go off the rails:

Don’t Miss: Congress Combat Breakdown

Kristi Noem WRECKS unhinged Democrat for yelling at her during hearing

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem went toe-to-toe with one of the wokest Democrats in congress, Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

DeLauro demanded Noem provide evidence of the failure of FEMA, an agency that has allocated millions of dollars to housing illegal migrants while American citizens had to go without aid supplies after disasters like Hurricane Helene.

“Where is the evidence of the failure of FEMA?!!” DeLauro pressed Noem.

“Ma’am, we still have claims open from Hurricane Katrina,” Noem shot back. “We have fire claims that are still unpaid to people who said they were due them 6-8-10 years old.”

Watch Noem shut down this Democrat’s attacks like a Block Buster video store:

