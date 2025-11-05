Good Morning PolitiBrawlers

Here's what we are following today:

Jennings goes beast mode on Democrat lawmaker on CNN

Mamdani wins, Soviet New York is here…

Virginia Democrat wins governor’s race despite supporting political violence

MTG takes on “The View”

Jennings eats Democrat lawmaker for lunch live on CNN

Scott Jennings confronted Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz during a heated CNN panel for voting against the continuing resolution that would reopen the government and restore SNAP benefits to Americans who need them.

“If you voted for the CR we would have SNAP right now!”

Watch the live clash right here:

Click To Watch Video

Zohran Mamdani elected as NYC’s first socialist mayor

New York City elected 34-year-old Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor Tuesday, making him the first Muslim and youngest leader of the nation’s largest city as he defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani delivered a victory speech from Brooklyn’s Paramount Theatre quoting socialist figures Eugene Debs and Jawaharlal Nehru while declaring victory over a political dynasty.

Trump labeled him a “100% Communist Lunatic” and threatened to cut federal funds, though Mamdani challenged Trump saying “to get any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani pledged to freeze rent for two million New Yorkers, make buses free, provide universal childcare, and create a Department of Community Safety to replace police on mental health calls.

His campaign trail was littered with criticism over Israel positions including refusing to condemn “globalize the intifada” and calling Gaza a genocide, but built his campaign through TikTok and Instagram with celebrity cameos, centering his message on affordability that connected to young voters. He enters City Hall in 58 days. Click To Watch Video Virginia Democrat wins governor’s race despite supporting political violence Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to become Virginia’s first female governor Tuesday, capitalizing on President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity in the state.

Spanberger exceeded Vice President Kamala Harris’s six-point 2024 presidential margin in Virginia as close to six in ten voters disapproved of Trump’s job performance, with two-thirds of Spanberger supporters saying their vote was only to oppose the president.

The former congresswoman dominated among Black voters by a nine-to-one margin despite Earle-Sears being poised to become the first Black woman governor of any state, while also benefiting from a historic 34-point gender gap with 65% of women backing her versus only 48% of men.

Economy ranked as the top issue for nearly half of voters who broke significantly for Spanberger, as she focused her campaign on how Trump administration efforts to upend government were harming Virginia families, while healthcare concerns from the government shutdown also drove overwhelming support her way.

She faced fierce criticism for continuing to support general candidate Jay Jones, who sent texts calling for the murder of Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children.

Dick Cheney dead at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died Monday night at age 84 from complications related to pneumonia and heart disease.

Cheney passed away with his wife of 61 years, Lynne, and daughters Liz and Mary at his side, ending a decades-long public service career that included serving as White House chief of staff under Gerald Ford, six terms as Wyoming’s congressman, Defense Secretary under George H.W. Bush, and two terms as vice president from 2001 to 2009.

The Wyoming native was known as a force behind America’s response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, championing the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Cheney had endured significant health struggles throughout his life, suffering multiple heart attacks over the years before receiving a heart transplant in March.

Former President Bush mourned Cheney as a decent and honorable man who was the running mate he needed in 2000, while other political figures including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and various lawmakers paid tribute to his dedication to public.

Democrats reject government reopening for 14th time in longest shutdown in history

Senate Democrats on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ 14th attempt to end the government shutdown, guaranteeing it will become the longest in U.S. history as the standoff enters its 36th day.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his caucus maintained their demand for a concrete agreement on healthcare subsidies before voting to reopen, blaming Republicans for lacking a healthcare plan as Americans received notices of increased premiums over the weekend, though nearly a dozen Democrats met privately Monday to explore potential exit strategies from the impasse.

Bipartisan discussions have centered on extending the current continuing resolution beyond its November 21 deadline into December or January to allow time for spending bills and avoid reopening only to shut down again weeks later, with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski proposing a two-year subsidy extension and other lawmakers considering adjustments to income caps and premium contribution levels despite the challenge that insurers already released rates for open enrollment.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed cautious optimism about reaching an agreement soon while acknowledging significant cross-pressures on lawmakers, and Republicans have offered Democrats guaranteed votes on healthcare legislation after the government reopens.

President Donald Trump has refused to meet with Democratic leaders until the government reopens and urged Senate Republicans to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold over the weekend, frustrating Democrats like New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim who argue no deal can succeed without his direct involvement.

MTG shocks nation during appearance on The View

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surprised hosts and viewers during her Tuesday appearance on “The View” by disagreeing with President Donald Trump on multiple policy issues and calling for bipartisan female unity in an unexpectedly cordial interview.

Greene contradicted Trump’s endorsement in New York City’s mayoral race by backing Republican Curtis Sliwa over independent Andrew Cuomo, citing allegations against the former governor and his nursing home COVID policies as disqualifying factors.

The conservative powerhouse aligned with congressional Democrats against Trump’s wishes by demanding release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files, criticizing unnamed powerful men being shielded and expressing concern about teenage sexual abuse victims.

Greene chastised Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP leadership for failing to extend Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies before their December 31 expiration, a stance that puts her at odds with her party amid the ongoing government shutdown triggered by Senate Democrats.

Political cartoon of the day